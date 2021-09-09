'90 Day Fiancé': Ellie Worries Victor Didn't Survive Category 5 Hurricane (Exclusive)

Ellie is facing yet another traumatizing experience when it comes to potentially losing a loved one in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Ellie's 90 Day Fiancé journey includes leaving behind her successful pizza business and all her friends in Seattle to be with her boyfriend, Victor, whom she met while vacationing on his Colombian island, Providencia. Ellie's friends have plenty of concerns about the bold move -- especially since Victor cheated on Ellie while they were dating long-distance -- but all that is forgotten when a category five hurricane hits Providencia. Ellie has already experienced a tragic loss when it comes to her first husband. Just 11 months into their marriage, he died of an accidental overdose from a prescription painkiller.

Ellie cries as she reads her last text messages from Victor before the hurricane hit, including that he was so scared and asking for her to pray for him and his family. She hasn't been able to get in touch with him since.

"I just don't know if, like, the roof was ripped off of the house, like, I don't know how you would survive it, honestly," she says. "I mean, I'm just scared. Category five, it's usually catastrophic. It feels like death, just knowing the destruction that's happened there, it's so heartbreaking."

She later speaks to her best friend, Hiromi, and says she hopes Victor and his sister were able to evacuate to a community center and away from the water, since there's "no way" he would have been able to leave the island before the hurricane hit.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sunday at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke to Ellie about her 90 Day Fiancé journey, and she explained why she was willing to upend her whole life to be with Victor, even after he cheated on her. She acknowledged that the death of her first husband definitely affected how she saw things.

"Probably losing somebody that close to you, changes... I don't know, I think people could go different ways," she explained. "Maybe they would just build a wall around them, which maybe I did for a long time, but also just being more willing to take that leap of faith because you just never know, and if you think you've found the person you want to be with, then you're not trying to be with them because you don't want to waste any time."

"It was definitely hard to trust [Victor], but I really do feel like he was very sorry about it," she added. "And, I don't know, it was such a crazy time. It was after COVID, nobody really knew what was in store for the world, for anything. Not giving him an excuse, but I can understand where you're at in that because we all went through the same thing in different capacities of just wondering, what's next? What are we going to do? How long is this going to last? And since then, I haven't had any reason to not trust him. When we're together, it's not like he's trying to sneak away from me and he's always just, 'Oh, I just want to hang out with you.'"

Watch the video below for more.