'90 Day Fiancé': Emily Details Her 'Hot' One-Night Stand With Underwear Model Kobe in China

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé premiered on Sunday on TLC, and newcomers Emily and Kobe definitely had fans talking with their relationship and the interesting way they met.

Emily, 29, left her small town in Kansas to teach English in Xi'an, China, which is where she met 34-year-old Kobe. Kobe is from Cameroon, but was in China working as an underwear model. The two met while they were both out clubbing.

"Nothing holds me back and I just do what I want to do," Emily told cameras about her approach to life, admitting she didn't care about things like getting a college degree.

When she met Kobe, she said their attraction was immediate.

"I love Black guys, so of course I found the only Black guy in China," she said. "But he's also an international underwear model. Obviously, that's a perk too. The night I met Kobe, we were actually having a girls' night. And I looked over my shoulder and I saw this guy in all white, he was like, getting on, his dance moves and like, his arms were huge and muscular and I was like, 'Whoa, this guy's really sexy. I've got to get to know him.'"

"So, we hooked up that one night, we had sex," she continued. "It was really hot! It actually, like, happened in the shower, on the floor, for like, two hours. It was awesome. I thought Kobe was just going to be a really fun one-night stand but things got really serious, really fast. He was just so sweet and just like a genuinely nice guy. I knew it was somebody who I wanted to be with. I was like, 'Wow, I really think I love you,' like, even so quick. And we just didn't want to leave each other."

Kobe ended up proposing in Xi'an. Four weeks into their engagement, she found out she was pregnant. The news came as a shock, but both were happy. However, Emily's mom was less excited about the news when she returned to Kansas and moved in with her parents. Emily revealed she didn't have the best relationships in the past, and that two of her exes were now incarcerated. Complicating things, Kobe ended up missing the delivery of their son, Koban, because his visitor visa was denied. They then applied for the K-1 spousal visa but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they had to wait two years for him to come. Emily broke down in tears, noting that her son had never met his father. But now that his visa was approved, Emily was nervous about seeing him again.

"I look completely different," she told cameras. "When I met Kobe in China it was definitely a honeymoon phase, you know, we were able to go to the club, to the bars and, like, have a good time. Now, I'm not a partier anymore. I've changed a lot physically. When he met me, I was super fit, went to the gym every day. Now I have a mom bod and we have a son and I don't know if the chemistry's still there. I don't know if he's gonna find me attractive."

Later, during a family dinner, Emily's dad bluntly talked about his reservations about Kobe, especially given Emily's past relationships. Emily's parents told her that just because they have a son together, it didn't mean she had to marry Kobe. They also pointed out their tricky financial situation. Emily was working as a nanny but it didn't cover all of their bills and Kobe was no longer working. When he arrived in America, he wouldn't be able to work for six months. Emily's dad would have to support them but he stressed that he had one condition -- that Emily not get pregnant again. Emily said she had birth control but she hadn't started taking it yet. Her dad was further dismayed when Emily said Kobe opened up a cafe in Cameroon three months ago, even while knowing he was coming to America.

"Sounds like this guy doesn't really know how to make money and doesn't have a good business sense about him and that's a big problem," he said. "I'm a little leery about this whole thing. He's gonna be here for 90 days. I'm going to be able to tell right away if he's bullshi**ing or not. He's going to have to prove to me that he can support you and especially Koban and himself in America without me being involved. We'll see what happens."

For more on this season of 90 Day Fiancé, watch the video below.