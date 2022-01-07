'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Awkwardly Tells Jasmine He Can't Afford $500 Worth of Clothes (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's Gino and Jasmine are not on the same page when it comes to spending money in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In the clip, Jasmine takes Gino shopping for new clothes for himself, but when it comes time to pay, Gino refuses to spend the money.

Gino, 51, connected with Jasmine, 34, online, and traveled to Panama from Michigan to meet her in person. He previously admitted to his family that he's given her money for cosmetic procedures like lip fillers and work on her eyebrows and teeth. But in this clip, Jasmine takes him shopping for himself to spruce up his style. While Gino wants Jasmine to be happy with the way he looks, he's also been out of a job for months. Gino got laid off from his job in automotive engineering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wasn't planning to, like, buy a ton of stuff," he tells cameras.

When they go to pay for the clothes, Gino is shocked that the total is $512.53 and says he has to come back and buy the items another time. Jasmine is clearly unhappy, but lies to the saleswoman and tells her that he has to go and get his wallet.

"I feel really uncomfortable to be put on the spot to spend this kind of money right now," Gino tells cameras. "Five hundred dollars in Panama is five hundred U.S. dollars. And I don't care what country I'm in, I am not gonna spend five hundred dollars on clothes."

"I can tell that Jasmine is upset," he continues. "I'm a little shocked because she knows my situation right now. I know she's trying to get me to spend money on myself and not her, but I don't want her to see me as a walking cash machine. I don't want her to think of me like that."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.