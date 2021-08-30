'90 Day Fiancé': Jenny Explodes at Sumit After He Keeps Delaying Their Marriage

Jenny has finally had enough when it comes to waiting for Sumit to marry her. On Sunday's season 3 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny lost her temper at Sumit like viewers have never seen before, after he once again told her that a marriage doesn't seem to be in their future.

Jenny, 63, has forgiven Sumit, 32, for plenty of major problems in their almost 10-year relationship -- from him Catfishing her when they first connected online to him secretly being in an arranged marriage without telling her -- not to mention the intense opposition they've faced when it comes to his family and friends, given their significant age difference. But Jenny noted that she and Sumit would need to get married soon since her visa was set to expire, meaning she would have to return to the United States.

"Every time we try to get married, something stops us every single time," Jenny told cameras. "Now I feel like there are no other options for us to get married. But I'm not ready to leave the country, and I'm definitely not ready to leave Sumit."

For Jenny's birthday, Sumit took her to go see an astrologer, which Jenny doesn't believe in. And as Jenny feared, the astrology warned them not to rush their marriage.

"Whatever that astrologer says, I don't care," Jenny said. "Sumit needs to marry me. I mean, it's sad, I wish that the man that I love could just make a decision, and stop listening to anybody else -- be it your mom, your parents, anybody -- and go ahead and do what you wanna do, this is what you say you want then let's do it. Keep me here, let's stay together, and let's be happy. This is what we both want."

Later, Jenny got an email saying her application for a visa extension was closed instead of approved, which had never happened to her before. Sumit called a travel agent and asked if they could possibly go to another country to be together, but further complicating the situation is that Sumit revealed that his former in-laws took his passport. After it became clear that getting married was the only option for Jenny to stay in India, Sumit was still hesitant to go against his parents and get married. At this point, Jenny ran out of patience.

"We've been living in this house for a long time together. This is my life," she told him. "And now I have to go back to America, back to nothing again? This is ridiculous. I can't keep doing this. I'm ruining my life basically, you know that? You promised me we were gonna get married this time. I wouldn't have came back. Now I have to leave the country."

"And how many times can I keep believing you?" she continued. "'I'm gonna marry you, Jenny. Keep coming back.' OK. I'll leave everything and I'll come back, and let's get married. It's always because of your parents though. It's always because of your parents every time. First time, second time, third time. Always. I'm gonna leave and go back to America and I'm not gonna come back. Why would I come back for the fourth time? Why?"

Sumit told her that she should understand his situation by now, and at this point, Jenny got up from her chair and exploded at him.

"I'm not gonna keep coming back and leaving every damn six months," she yelled, throwing a chair. "I'm not gonna keep doing it. You're not gonna keep telling me you're gonna marry me, you're f**king not. That's it! I'm done with all this crap. F**k you, Sumit. I'm never listening to you again. Booking my flight and I'm f**king leaving."

Jenny spoke to ET ahead of the season 3 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and she talked about the dramatic moment.

"I've been through a lot and I've put up with a lot," she said of her feelings at the time. "And I got to the point where, you know how it is, I can't take it anymore."

As for Sumit, he cracked, "In love you have to push your limit. I always feel like we love each other. The best thing is we listen to each other whenever it's required and we understand."

Sumit did tell ET that push comes to shove, he would marry Jenny against his parents' wishes.

"I keep on trying as much as I can," Sumit said about convincing his parents to accept his and Jenny's relationship. "After all that, after I feel like I've put in all the effort to convince them and show them how happy I am with Jenny and that's what I want in my life, after that if they don't understand then, no point in that, I think I will go ahead and marry Jenny."