'90 Day Fiancé': Jihoon's Mom Reacts to Deavan's Devastating Miscarriage

Deavan and her mother-in-law, Jung, bonded on a deeper level on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way after Deavan suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Deavan is already a mom to her son Taeyang -- whom she shares with her husband, Jihoon -- and she also has a daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship. On Sunday's episode, she shared that she got pregnant with her second child with Jihoon.

"At first, I was really scared," she shared. "We just barely had Taeyang, and we are definitely not financially stable for another one. But then I got really excited. Stuff happens for a reason. A baby is always a blessing, and I was accepting it and ready to do it. However, we did get some devastating news recently. When I went to a checkup and they did an ultrasound, that's when they figured out... That we had lost the baby. We had a miscarriage."

"I'm just very sad, and it's just something that I thought would never happen to me in my lifetime," she continued. "It was the hardest thing in my life. I was just very devastated. I think it's just something that takes time to heal from. I'm really sad, too. It's just, you know, the stress, and we just had Taeyang. And my body, just for some reason, just couldn't handle it."

But one positive that came out of the situation was that she and Jihoon got closer as he supported her.

"It made me realize with Jihoon, like, us fighting about money, fighting about the apartment, fighting about loyalty -- losing this baby made us realize, like, how much we care about each other and not ... it's not worth the petty little fights anymore," she told cameras. "And it's really caused us to bond and stop fighting and be there for each other."

Deavan's mother-in-law -- who has not been a fan of Deavan throughout her relationship with Jihoon -- also surprisingly shared a softer side after Deavan's miscarriage. Although Jung and Deavan have trouble communicating due to not speaking each other's language, Jung took her to a Korean history museum in order for the two to spend one-on-one time together, which Deavan definitely appreciated. Later, the two had a conversation about the miscarriage and Jung showed her support after Deavan acknowledged that she was struggling.

"As a woman, I think you have courage," Jung told her.

Deavan thanked her for the support and the two said they would work hard to maintain their good relationship.

"It's nice to hear that Jihoon's mom is starting to accept me," Deavan told cameras. "That's all I could have ever wanted. And it's starting to finally feel like a real mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship."

