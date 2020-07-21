'90 Day Fiancé': Jihoon's Mom Tells Him to 'Snap Out of It' as He Breaks Down Over Deavan

Jihoon had a painful heart-to-heart with his mother on Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, expressing serious regret over how he handled his wife, Deavan's, disastrous move to Korea to be with him.

Deavan moved from Utah with their 1-year-old son, Taeyang, and her young daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla, because Jihoon had promised her that he had a good job and would be able to take care of them. Deavan, 23, has previously already moved to Korea to be with 29-year-old Jihoon, but ended up moving back to Utah when it was clear he didn't have his life together. Jihoon still lived with his parents, had no job and on top of that, was in debt due to a criminal past that involved selling iPhones.

But Deavan was dismayed to learn that Jihoon lied to her about having a good-paying job and being ready for her and the kids. Jihoon didn't even bother checking out in person the apartment Deavan rented online for a month and paid for, which ended up not being up to the standards of both her and her mother, who traveled to Korea to help her daughter get settled. While Jihoon accepted responsibility, he didn't actually do anything to change the situation, and Deavan was stunned at his admission that he lied to her just to get her to move back to Korea as fast as possible. Deavan said she didn't want to be with Jihoon after he majorly disappointed her, and her and her mother and the kids got a hotel so they wouldn't have to stay in the apartment.

On Monday's episode, Jihoon came clean to his mom about the situation, and she at first defended him. She said that all Korean men at one point act "young and reckless" and tell "white lies" if they are interested in a woman, and wondered how Deavan could just pack up and leave so easily. But Jihoon broke down in tears, telling her that he was embarrassed about not having his life together and that he had to borrow money from his parents to pay off his $30,000 debt.

His mom then took the tough love approach, telling him to stop crying and to "snap out of it," noting he's not too young to change. She also said he needed to be better to his parents.

However, she showed her softer side to TLC cameras, sharing that she couldn't bear to see her son cry. She also called him a "soft person," and said that since love brought her son and Deavan together, they should be able to persevere.

Jihoon's mom and dad also had very little money at the start of their marriage. If they were able to overcome those struggles, his mom knows Deavan and Jihoon can too. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/U6dxRIiNvr — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 21, 2020

However, in a preview of next week's episode, Jihoon appears fed up with Deavan when she tells him her "life is ruined now" because of him. He is shown angrily walking out on her and cursing, telling her to "just go back to America."

For more on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, watch the video below: