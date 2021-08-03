'90 Day Fiancé': Jovi Jeopardizes His Relationship With Yara at His Bachelor Party

Jovi's close friend, Sara, previously told Yara that Jovi used to frequent strip clubs in New Orleans and sleep with strippers in his single days. While Yara wasn't pleased, she noted that this was in Jovi's past. But Jovi went back to the strip club on the night before his wedding for his bachelor party, while Yara sat at home recovering after she slipped and fell earlier in the day.

"Today was really bad timing for this to all happen, because tonight we have my bachelor party planned," Jovi said. "That's kind of important, you know? I want to have my last little getaway before I get married. But I look at Yara, she's not feeling well. I'm in a pickle, I don't know what to do."

Yara said that since Jovi had been good to her lately, he could go out for a maximum of two hours and a half and asked him not to get drunk.

"I want Jovi to have fun, but I just want him to think about me and take it easy and be responsible," she said. "And don't get too much drunk. I really hope that old Jovi will not come out tonight."

Jovi ended up going out with his best friends Caz and Kline, just hours before he was set to fly to Las Vegas to get married.

"I'm really psyched that I get to go out tonight and have a good time," he said. "This is my bachelor party. This is my one last night out with the guys. This is goodbye to the old Jovi. I just want to cut loose a little bit and have a good time before my life changes completely. The one thing I know for sure, I'm going to end up at the strip club with my friends and have some fun."

It isn't long before Jovi is already making questionable choices.

"We've been out now for an hour and a half. In reality, it's time for me to go home, but I think there's just a little bit of time for me to get a quick trip to the strip club," he said. "I've been in there once or twice in the last two years. Before Yara, I was living a party lifestyle, going out until five or six in the morning. I spent a lot of time around strippers, you could say."

Caz and Kline joked that Yara is the one to end Jovi’s single life, but not his strip club habit. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/GbNP48Tx2S — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 8, 2021

Before entering the strip club, Kline said he wasn't going to go in now that he was married and had a child. But he did note that Caz wasn't the best influence on Jovi.

"If I leave Jovi with Caz, I know he'll be up all night," Kline told cameras. "I hope Caz doesn't make Jovi do anything he's going to regret in the morning. Caz can definitely do some damage in a night."

Jovi later entered the strip club and said it felt good to be in his old stomping grounds.

"This is my local hangout," he shared. "I used to come here six or seven nights a week. And it feels good to be back, but, I promised Yara that I would be good, that I would go home early. Who goes home at 11 o'clock? What fun is that for a bachelor party? Come on. I think it's OK if I'm a few minutes late."

Jovi talked about bringing Yara to the strip club one day so they could enjoy it together. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/MCOIA0qVPX — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 8, 2021

At this point, Jovi has had more than a couple of drinks as he throws money at strippers. Meanwhile, Yara was back at home trying to call him. Caz later sent Jovi upstairs to a private room with a stripper named Carter, who sat on Jovi's lap.

"Show him a good time," Caz told her. "Upstairs."

Jovi happily heads upstairs, but in a preview of next week's 90 Day Fiancé, Yara won't even talk to him.

Yara tells cameras, "I feel like I want to go back to Ukraine."

ET spoke with Jovi and Yara in January, and he addressed Yara's concerns throughout the season that he's an alcoholic.

"Of course, when Yara arrived in America, I was drinking a lot," he told ET. "I was under a lot of stress, we both were. I've been portrayed, 'Oh, I'm an alcoholic,' but in reality, I'm not. There are a lot of days that I don't drink, there are times that I go to work for months at a time and I don't drink. That's the only thing that bothers me, being portrayed as something I'm not."

