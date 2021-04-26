'90 Day Fiancé': Kalani Contemplates a Huge Decision to Save Her Marriage to Asuelu

Things are not all better when it comes to Kalani and Asuelu's marriage on the season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that aired on Sunday on TLC.

The couple shocked fans with their intense fighting last season and their testy appearance during the tell-all -- when Asuelu walked out at one point and blocked Kalani's number -- but in the season premiere, the two were surprisingly looking at potential houses to buy together.

"Our marriage was unraveling and it was apparent to everyone around us, especially at the tell-all," Kalani, 32, reflected. "Despite hitting rock bottom I don't think any of us were really ready to just give up, we have two boys, so we just felt like we shouldn't give up. Why not be in a relationship and try to make it work instead of divorcing and trying to make it work, and then possibly introducing other people into that mix too, it's just a mess."

As for 25-year-old Asuelu, he felt that most of their issues came from living with Kalani's parents.

"I just want to have my own space, take care of my own family, not worry and not uncomfortable to live with other people," he said.

Kalani explained that she was willing to make such a major purchase in order to keep them together.

"I don't know if it's the best time to buy a house right now but I'm excited to have our own space," she said. "We're both trying so hard to keep our marriage alive and to keep things going so if he thinks this is what's going to save our marriage, then I'm willing to try it."

But when Kalani talked to her younger sister, Kolini, about it, Kolini openly questioned the decision. She pointed out that Asuelu didn't appreciate all the help their family has given him and he and Kalani's two young sons.

"I know what Kolini is saying and I know it's kind of crazy to buy a house to fix my marriage," Kalani told cameras. "I think me and Asuelu have a lot of issues that need to be addressed and I think a house can help, and him having his own space can help, but I don't think it's going to fix everything. And I love Asuelu and I don't really want to break apart my family without saying I tried everything I could try."

Kolini, however, remained skeptical.

"Hopefully it works out the way you want but if it doesn't, I already have your divorce party planned," she told her.

Meanwhile, Kalani noted, "Divorce has been on the table a lot in the past and I've talked about it in depth with my sister, but every time I decided to give Asuelu another chance it went bad, so I can't really blame her for thinking that I'm just giving Asuelu another pass and in a couple of weeks have divorce back on the table again."

But more family drama is sure to ensue since Kolini revealed that she's going to spend an entire month living with the family soon. Kalani said this has the potential for disaster.

"Asuelu's already uncomfortable with who already lives in the house and then we're adding another person that he doesn't really get along with, so, Kolini coming to stay with us under one roof with Asuelu could turn out to be a nightmare," she worried. "I don't see the two of them getting along and I kind of don't really see how that's gonna help Asuelu and I fixing our relationship."

ET spoke to Kalani and Asuelu in February, and they talked about the status of their marriage after their brutal tell-all.

"I think the pandemic was hard for all couples, and we already had a bunch of issues going into it, so I think we've just been trying our best, and that's just where we are," Kalani said. "I feel like it changes on a daily basis, like a lot of marriages."

Kalani didn't rule out the two not ending up together.

"I just think that marriage is very hard and when you have a lot of other issues, like cultural issues and language issues and all of these things, it just makes it very complicated," she said. "But for right now, we are trying our best and hopefully, that works out. But, I mean, you never really know."

