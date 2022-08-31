'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Defends Her Plan to Propose to Usman (Exclusive)

Kim wants to propose to her boyfriend, Usman, but her son and her mom definitely don't think it's a good idea. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim explains her plan to marry Usman and bring him to the United States from Nigeria and her son, Jamal, calls it "bulls**t."

Kim and Usman's story was featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, when 51-year-old Kim traveled to Tanzania to meet 33-year-old Usman. Usman, who's a musician known as "Sojaboy," was already previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé, when he married his now ex-wife, Lisa -- another significantly older American woman. Though Kim and Usman definitely had their ups and downs, Kim says in the clip that she now plans to propose to him so they can get married and he can get a visa. Lisa says she wants to marry Usman because she loves him and she wants to show him that she loves him. But she also acknowledges that to get him to the United States to show her mom and son "what a wonderful guy he is," they have to be engaged. At this point, Jamal says a "light bulb just went off" and implies that Usman is only with his mom for a visa. Kim is clearly offended and says that she's the one who brought up the K-1 visa to Usman, not the other way around.

"I feel in my heart this is what I want to do," she says of traveling to Nigeria to propose to Usman. "And who knows? Maybe he'll propose to me first."

Kim says she has to get Usman's mom's blessing first and her family continues to express their reservations. Jamal notes that he doesn't really know Usman but that he's an "entertainer," who "knows the right things to say." He tells his mom that her and Usman's relationship is "100 percent not normal" and "a lot more risk than reward." Kim responds that she's 51 and wants to live her life without judgment from other people.

"So, if I want to go and marry this dude then that's on me," she stresses.

After Jamal calls the situation "bulls**t," Kim tells cameras that while her son's opinion matters a lot to her, she's still going to do what she wants to do.

"The love doesn't stop because we don't get somebody else's approval," she says, shedding tears. "Like, am I supposed to just stop loving him and just walk away?"

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

