'90 Day Fiancé': Kimberly Says She's '100 Percent' Ready to Be Intimate With Usman

Usman's new love interest, Kimberly, is all in when it comes to their internet romance. On the season premiere of the brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 50-year-old Kim explained why she's traveling all the way to Tanzania to meet 32-year-old Usman -- aka musician Sojaboy -- in person, even though he's clearly keeping her at arm's length.

Kimberly lives in San Diego, California, and is a Michael Jackson super fan. She proudly showed off her tattoo dedicated to the late singer and the pricey memorabilia she owns during the season premiere. Kim, who has one grown son, Jamal, is divorced and said she was cheated on numerous times by her ex-husband and has since been unlucky in love. She reached out to Usman through social media because she's a fan of his music and was shocked when he responded. From then on, she was quickly smitten.

"I swear I have never been so happy," she giddily told cameras. "He has completely changed my life. ...I feel so much emotion when I talk about it. I mean, it just makes me so happy and I haven't been happy with a man in so long. He makes me feel so loved."

Kim’s mom Sally is a big fan of Usman’s music #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/jwdwsY3F0M — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) December 13, 2021

However, she admitted he hasn't exactly given her any commitment, though she blamed it on his experience with his ex-wife, Lisa.

Lisa -- another older American white woman -- and Usman starred in a previous season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, though their relationship ended in a nasty divorce.

"I consider us dating. I don't know what he considers it," she said. "Right now, Usman calls me his potential girlfriend only because of the experiences with his ex-wife. She was also an American that he met online and she hurt him terribly. So, Usman is hesitant about getting into another relationship with an older American woman unless we meet in person first."

"That's why this trip to Tanzania is so important because I need to prove that I am the woman for him," she continued. "I'm not her and I am a thousand times better than her and I'm doing this because I'm following my heart. And he knows that I'm a hundred percent loyal and I'm not crazy. At the end of the day, it's a relationship for me and it's my happiness as well as his."

Later, while talking to her close friends ahead of her trip, she's asked if she plans to get intimate with him.

"A hundred percent but he is waiting to see just, like, how the relationship goes," she said. "We're gonna go with the flow. It is awkward."

Kim said that Usman actually booked them two separate rooms, which she didn't like.

"Usman has told me that he would feel more comfortable if he was in a separate room, you know, until we determined, like, what our relationship is," she said. "I will bet you two money that by the end of the trip, he will be in my room."

When her friends asked if Usman wanted kids, Kim said he did and would be OK with him taking multiple wives since she didn't want any more children given her age.

"If Usman has multiple wives, I feel like that it's OK because I love him," she said. "It's his culture and I respect his culture and his religion so much. I truly mean that. I know it sounds crazy. ...It's a cultural thing. It's not like a threesome."

After her friends continued to push her and noted that while she's saying that now, it'll be a different situation in reality, Kim broke down in tears.

"Well, why has it always gotta be so defensive though?" she asked them. "Can you guys be happy for me? Like, I want some happiness in this for me. And I feel like everything's so f**king defensive and I have to be so defensive and this is, like, my thing and I'm going. And I wanna feel f**king good about it."

"It hurts to hear, like, how they feel about this whole thing," she also told cameras. "But I do understand how my friends are, you know, telling me to be guarded and why they're so protective of me and my heart. They've seen me go through certain situations that are just not good situations. And they're as worried as I am that I'm gonna get hurt again. But I'm going to meet him. And we're gonna see what happens."

Although Kim is seen showing her temper and throwing a drink in Usman's face in the trailer for the new season, ET recently spoke to Usman and he said he was "in love" with Kim.

"I love her with all my bones, my heart," he said. "Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberly, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I'm not shy. I'm not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real."

"A lot of people on my page, a lot of people are saying that my ex and [fellow 90 Day Fiancé star] Angela are not representing white American lady well," he also said. "It shows, the way they act on TV. It shows that most white American ladies are trying to be controlling. Oh my god, Kimberly is nothing like that. She is different person, I'm telling you."

