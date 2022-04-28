'90 Day Fiancé': Kobe Reacts to Emily Wanting a Date Night Instead of Letting Him Meet His Son (Exclusive)

Kobe and Emily are not on the same page after not seeing one another for two years. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Kobe is excited to finally meet their son, Koban, but Emily wants a night alone to rekindle their sex life.

Kobe and Emily met in China, where she was teaching English and he was working as an underwear model. She returned to America after they got engaged and she got pregnant. Kobe, who's from Cameroon, is now finally in Kansas after his spousal K-1 visa got approved. He tells cameras that he can't wait to meet Koban after missing his birth, but Emily has other ideas.

"I just think, like, I haven't seen you in two years," she tells him. "That means we haven't had sex in two years."

She then proceeds to show him the pink lingerie set she bought and Kobe is at first thrilled. He tells cameras that underwear is their thing and he used to wear underwear and dance for her.

"Our relationship in China was really physical," he notes. "And I've changed, she's changed. So, I just hope that what we experienced in China is just gonna continue."

But he quickly sours after she asks him if they could have a date alone instead of him immediately going to see Koban.

"You know, I want to meet Koban so badly," he tells her, clearly not into the idea. "Can't wait."

He also tells cameras, "How's this possible? I feel like she's being selfish. I want to see my son. Please. Give me a chance like... let me see my son as well. I've never met him before."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

