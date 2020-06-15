'90 Day Fiancé': Larissa Faces Deportation, Details Extensive Plastic Surgery

Larissa had plenty of updates to share about her life after her divorce from Colt on Sunday's premiere of season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC.

The 33-year-old reality star starts off by completing her community service after her third arrest for domestic violence stemming from her rocky relationship with 34-year-old Colt. Colt and Larissa's relationship was featured in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which began when they connected on social media. Larissa eventually moved from Brazil to Las Vegas to be with Colt, but she ended up having big issues not just with Colt, but with his mom, Debbie, whom they were living with.

Still, Colt and Larissa married in June 2018. They later made headlines in January 2019 when Larissa was arrested for domestic battery following an alleged fight between the two, and Colt filed for divorce just days after the incident. Their divorce was finalized in May 2019.

Larissa worries about being deported throughout the episode not just because of her multiple arrests, but because Colt canceled her affidavit of support after their split. Larissa came to the United States on a K-1 visa, but clearly, this isn't happening anymore.

While drinking champagne with her girlfriends in a pool, Larissa said Colt "canceled her green card," but she wants to stay in the United States to "follow [her] American dream." She also revealed she broke up with her boyfriend, Eric -- whom she paraded in front of Colt during the tell-all that aired last July when Colt said he still loved her -- after eight months. Larissa said Eric was a "cheap man," and that he didn't compliment her enough. She admitted that she missed Colt because he always said she was beautiful and wanted to have sex all the time, while Eric treated her more like a friend.

She later talked specifically about Colt's manhood.

Larissa looked noticeably different to viewers on the season premiere. She did address her physical changes, admitting to not just losing a significant amount of weight, but going under the knife. Larissa said she made her butt bigger, and also had work done on her lips, nose, cheek bones and chin. She said that when she sees strippers in Vegas, she wants to have that body.

Later in the episode, Larissa is forced to ask for money from her father since she is quickly running out of funds in Las Vegas, though viewers questioned how she got the money for all her plastic surgery. Her dad agrees to give her $5,000 and said she should keep pursuing her dream to love in America even though her situation is dire at the moment. Larissa in turn said she misses her two kids -- she has a son and a daughter from previous relationships -- and that her ultimate dream is to bring them to live with her in the United States. Her daughter is currently living with her parents, while she has less contact with her son, who lives elsewhere.

In a preview of the rest of the season, Larissa is shown attempting to get back together with Eric at one point, though he appears reluctant to rekindle their romance and appears to throw her out his house while she asks if he's going to call the cops on her. She's also shown going back under the knife for plastic surgery, but something goes wrong when Eric notes she isn't waking up from the anesthesia.

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Colt in April, when he talked about what went wrong with his relationship with Larissa.

"It takes two people to make a marriage or to ruin a marriage, unfortunately," Colt said. "I did the best I could for her and for myself and I'm sure she did as well. But, you know, honestly it was just a misunderstanding of each other. I don't think we knew how to communicate with each other and I'm not talking about Portuguese and English -- we're just two different people and she had these expectations that I didn't understand or couldn't deliver, and it's sad, but sometimes it just doesn't work out. The only thing I should have done differently is probably just not stay as long, just probably divorce sooner, honestly."

