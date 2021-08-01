'90 Day Fiancé': Mohamed Says He's Been in Touch With Danielle Amid the Pandemic (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé exes Mohamed and Danielle have turned a new leaf in their tumultuous relationship.

In this exclusive clip from one of the latest 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs on Discovery+, 90 Day Diaries -- in which cast members film themselves and give an intimate look at their lives from their own perspectives -- season 2 star Mohamed Jbali shares what he's been up to. During his season, Mohamed moved from Tunisia to Ohio to marry Danielle Mullins, whom he connected with online. The two did make it down the aisle but had a nasty split, resulting in a divorce. Danielle tried to get him deported and accused him of cheating with other women, though he was ultimately allowed to stay in the U.S.

In this clip, Mohamed shares that he's currently working as a delivery driver amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just remind myself I'm doing something good," he says about his job. "There is nothing to worry about."

In a surprising revelation, Mohamed shares that he's been texting Danielle amid the pandemic to check up on her, despite their messy divorce.

"It's a good time to make some peace," he explains. "I hope now that she sees that I'm not the bad guy that she always thought I am. You know, it's been back and forth between me and Danielle apologizing to each other for stuff that we said about each other."

Mohamed says he's learned from his experience with Danielle.

"That's taught me how to be careful next time choosing the person that's going to be with me for the rest of my life," he says.

90 Day Diaries is now streaming on Discovery+, with new episodes dropping every Monday.