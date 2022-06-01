'90 Day Fiancé': Mohamed Says Yve Needs to Convert to Islam for Their Relationship to Work Out (Exclusive)

Mohamed and Yve's major differences are becoming more and more difficult to push under the rug. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Mohamed and Yve get into an uncomfortable conversation about her possibly converting to Islam for him.

Mohamed is 25 years old and began a relationship with 48-year-old Yve when he slid into her DMs. His move to America from Egypt hasn't gone smoothly, as Yve has been put off by Mohamed's expectations. She previously got upset when he told her that she couldn't be in the same room with another man alone due to his religious beliefs, and he was upset that he was expected to do things like cook breakfast for himself while she worked. He's also clashed with her friends and had a major fight with her because he wanted her to no longer wear bikinis.

In this exclusive clip, Mohamed and Yve visit a mosque and Mohamed tells her that maybe it's the first step to her converting to Islam, but Yve says she has no plans to do so. She tells him that he has the freedom to practice whatever religion he chooses and she will always support him, but she wants the same choice. But Mohamed is clearly upset.

"I was very, very open with Yve from the beginning about what I expecting from her, about [wearing more conservative] clothes, and stuff like that," he notes to cameras. "She has to sacrifice these things for me because I wouldn't marry any person who doesn't prioritize my needs. And maybe she need to become a Muslim for this relationship to work out."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

During Sunday's episode, Mohamed bluntly told Yve that he won't marry her unless she dresses more conservatively and called her friends "stupid." Watch the video below for more.