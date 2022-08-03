'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick Begs Thaís' Disappointed Dad for His Approval to Marry Her (Exclusive)

Patrick is doing everything he can to get Thaís to marry him instead of returning to Brazil. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Patrick and Thaís have a tense video meeting with her father, Carlos, since his disapproval of them getting married is the main reason why Thaís is unsure about marrying Patrick just days before their scheduled wedding.

Thaís moved to Texas from Brazil to be with Patrick, but didn't tell her father that they intended to get married. Carlos definitely didn't approve of the marriage when she finally came clean and told her to come home, given that he didn't trust Patrick's intentions. During last week's episode, Thaís admitted that her father's opinion meant more to her than hurting Patrick's feelings by potentially calling off their wedding. In this exclusive clip, Patrick makes a last-ditch effort to change Carlos' mind about the wedding.

In the video meeting, Carlos says he doesn't understand their relationship since Patrick should marry someone who lives in the United States and Thaís should find someone in Brazil so she wouldn't be so far away. Patrick responds that love is too "complicated" to understand.

"I didn't imagine before I met Thaís, that I would marry a Brazilian woman," Patricks tells him in Portuguese. "But, when I met her, I couldn't stop trying to be with her."

Thaís adds, "There is not a 'right' place to find someone you love."

Carlos says he's worried about what will happen to Thaís since she's so far away, and that he's only met Patrick three or four times so of course he is unsure about him. Patrick admits he should have made a better effort to get to know Carlos, and tells him that he and Thaís would come back to visit Brazil every year. Carlos notes that he is "sincerely unhappy" with Thaís but finally appears to come around.

"It is her decision," he finally acknowledges, as Patrick cracks a smile. "I have doubts. But I hope that you prove me wrong, understand? I hope you won't disappoint me."

"I want you to have more trust in me, in our marriage," Patrick tells him. "And one day, that we will have your blessing."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.