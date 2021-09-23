'90 Day Fiancé' Producer Reveals the Disgusting Extent of Kyle and Noon's Roach Problem (Exclusive)

The 90 Day Bares All revelations keep coming. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, host Shaun Robinson talks to a longtime 90 Day Fiancé producer to get the behind-the-scenes scoop from fan favorite couples, including season 3's Kyle and Noon.

Kyle, who hails from New Orleans, fell in love with Noon when he visited Thailand and she showed him around her home country. After dating long-distance, she applied for the K-1 visa to live with him in the United States. Of course, the couple faced challenges along the way. In this clip, the producer reveals that Kyle's apartment was severely infested with cockroaches.

"When I first got to Kyle and Noon's apartment, I was the first one there and knocked on the door, came in, and the first thing I saw was, I mean, cockroaches everywhere," he recalls. "This was a whole 'nother level. I mean, they were everywhere. I picked up the router, just to get the information to put on my phone for the Wi-Fi, and I had about 10 cockroaches running up my arm. They just came right out of the router. It was rough."

"You open the cabinets, cockroaches," he continues. "You open the fridge, and in the refrigerator, I don't even know how they got in there. There were cockroaches in the fridge. It was crazy."

Shaun then played a never-before-seen clip of Noon arriving in Kyle's New Orleans apartment for the first time and encountering multiple cockroaches. But the producer says the clip didn't do the extent of the infestation justice.

"I think the worst moment was when the audio guy set down the sound bag, and the sound bag is warm, he must have had it on the floor for maybe five minutes mic'ing up Kyle and Noon, and when he picked it up, there must have been 40 or 50 cockroaches sitting underneath in the heat," he says. "And from then on, you can imagine, nothing came into the house anymore."

90 Day Bares All streams Sundays on Discovery+.

On the plus side, Kyle and Noon turned out to be a rare success story from the show, and are still married today. The couple is now based in Portland, and Noon Instagrammed a happy photo of them together late last month.

In April, she posted a picture from their 2015 courthouse wedding in Louisiana, writing, "Yes, I do 💍❤ #2015. You are the best man in my life and I love you so so much @kylehuckabee 😘🥰."