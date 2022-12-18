'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Discovers Michael Cheated on Her

Angela shared devastating claims against her husband, Michael, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. On the season finale, 56-year-old Angela said 34-year-old Michael cheated on her with a woman he met on Instagram.

Angela broke down in tears while talking to a producer, noting that when she left Nigeria, she and Michael were on good terms after she agreed she wouldn't visit her online crush, Billy, in person in Canada. But she said her friend then sent her texts of Michael cheating on her online. She said the other woman was 31 years old and that she and Michael met through Instagram.

"And that's why he didn't want to take his Instagram down," she sobbed, referring to their huge fights this season about him not wanting to shut down his social media accounts. "And there's not only that, there's more. They've been talking the whole time we've been fighting for two months."

Angela said Michael had been continuing to talk to this woman and that she had screenshots as well as a voice note.

"And the way he was talking to her is how he talked to me on the voice note, so I knew that was him, telling her to pick up the phone, 'Baby, I love you,'" she said.

Angela played a message that sounded like Michael telling a woman that he loved and missed her and that he was sending her money.

"Can you believe he said that to this girl? That's how he talks to me!" she said. "He broke my heart, he really broke my heart. I didn't deserve this. He can't say he didn't say it because it's right there. I don't want to believe it but there's no way to defend him."

"No matter how much we fight, I have never ever cheated on Michael and I don't care. I didn't hide nothing with Billy," she continued. "You know, I had a little crush, I admitted that. It wasn't a long crush, obviously 'cause I love my husband. But this right here, Michael did this all behind my back."

Angela said that when she confronted Michael, he said he was just lonely and that the other woman was "just a plaything." Angela said she was confused because she wanted to blame herself, but said she now knew that her gut feeling about Michael cheating on her was right the whole time. She said she didn't know what to do because although she has said in the past that she would leave him if he ever cheated on her, she still loved him.

"There's no right answer right now," she said. "I don't know what to do, I don't."