'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Biniyam Reacts to Ariela Wanting Her Ex Leandro to Help Her Pick Out a Wedding Dress

Ariela's ex-husband, Leandro, is still causing friction between her and Biniyam. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Leandro made an appearance now that Ariela and Biniyam moved to New Jersey and made it clear that despite Ariela having a fiancé, he has no intention of backing off their close relationship.

Biniyam has previously said he feels uncomfortable with Leandro and Ariela's close relationship even after they divorced. Leandro still feels comfortable doing things like buying Ariela bras and said he still considers her family his family. On Sunday's episode, Ariela took the liberty of inviting Leandro to celebrate Ethiopian New Year with her and Biniyam and their family though Biniyam clearly didn't want him there.

"Leandro, when he visits, it's weird," Biniyam told cameras. "In my culture, talking with an ex-husband is very disrespectful. ... I feel Leandro, he has feelings for Ari. But, I'm not sure. But, I'm not comfortable with it."

Things got even more awkward when Leandro gave Biniyam relationship advice when Ariela told him about the fight they had when Biniyam didn't tell her he was training with a woman for his MMA fights.

"It doesn't seem you communicate enough," Leandro told Biniyam. "I used to make that mistake. I'm just telling you. I learned it through time with other relationships too. ... I'm just telling you as advice."

"You know, her family's my family so yes, I'd like to participate," he also told him when Ariela invited him to their Ethiopian New Year celebration. "We're family now."

At the celebration at an Ethiopian restaurant, things got tense when Biniyam fed Leandro out of his hand as part of an Ethiopian tradition. Biniyam fed him a lot of food in one bite, leading Ariela's mom to joke that he tried to choke him.

"Maybe Bini is trying to eliminate the threat at all costs," Leandro told cameras about the "weird" moment. "I think there's a lot of distrust in this relationship."

Later, Biniyam was shocked when Ariela said she wanted Leandro to help her pick out her wedding dress alongside her mom and sister.

"I don't want him choosing my wife's dress," he told cameras. "It's not a good idea. I'm not happy for that because I don't trust him. Maybe he's looking when she changes dress? It's not my culture, and I don't think so even [in] American culture."

Meanwhile, Leandro acknowledged that Ariela having him around for wedding dress shopping will make Biniyam insecure, but stressed that he was there to support his ex-wife.

"He has to accept, I'm not going anywhere," he said.

But Biniyam noted, "I wish he would get out of my life, that's what I want."

ET spoke with Ariela and Biniyam last month about their journey this season on 90 Day Fiancé, and Ariela shared that she was still very close to Leandro.

"I'm his friend, so he leans on me," she said of her and Leandro recently speaking more frequently after his grandfather died. "Biniyam gets to see that in these hard times, I'm going to be there for my friend. I know that Biniyam is not a huge fan of it with that."

Clearly, Biniyam was still not totally for their friendship.

"I don't know, just every time he's there," he said of Leandro always being around. "When something's happening, Leandro's over there. That's why just probably like stressful, but I don't have problem with him."

