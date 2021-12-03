'90 Day Fiancé' Star Angela Flirts With Weight Loss Surgeon Who Looks Like Husband Michael (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Angela just can't help herself when it comes to the handsome surgeon who's potentially going to perform weight loss surgery on her in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new 90 Day Bares All.

The fan favorite is appearing on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to continue her journey with her Nigerian husband, Michael, and a preview was shown during Angela's appearance on 90 Day Bares All. In the preview, Angela gets a consultation from Dr. Michael K. Obeng, who not only has the same name as Michael, but looks similar to him. Angela is attracted to Dr. Obeng from the get-go -- who was born and raised in Ghana -- and tells him he smells good and that he's too handsome to be her doctor.

"When I first seen Dr. Obeng, my first impression is, 'Are you married?'" she admits to cameras. "I have a big, tall, built doctor that's from Ghana, and that's like, side-to-side Nigeria. And his name is Michael. I don't know if the universe is giving me a gift, or trying to get my a** in trouble."

Meanwhile, Angela continues to flirt with Dr. Obeng when he says he will need to examine her body. He calls her out, noting, "You like to laugh, huh?"

She replies, "Well, I haven't had my breasts touched in six months, what do you think?"

Meanwhile, Dr. Obeng talks to cameras about Angela's "flirtatious" nature.

"When a patient comes to my office and of course, they are flirting with me or hitting on me, I try to keep it professional," he notes. "I try to entertain it, but not entertain it, so we might dance in circles. And that's a similar thing I do with Angela. You know, you don't want to offend somebody. I don't like to offend anyone."

New episodes of 90 Bares All drop Sundays on Discovery+.

During the 90 Day Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all that aired in October, Angela revealed she planned to get weight loss surgery, which Michael strongly disagreed with.

"I don't complain about your body, you know this," he said. "I didn't complain. I like big things. I like you the way you are. I like big things. You know this."

