'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jorge Nava Welcomes First Child With His Girlfriend

Jorge Nava is a father. The 90 Day Fiancé star has welcomed a baby with his girlfriend, he revealed on Instagram on Wednesday.

Nava, who has yet to identify his partner, looks lovingly at his new child in the pic, as the baby lays across his girlfriend's chest.

"There’s no Love that can match what I have for my family 👨‍👩‍👧♥️ I Love them more than anything in this world 🙏," Nava captioned the photo.

Fellow 90 Day star Paola Mayfield sent her well wishes in the comments. "Congratulations," she said. "Best feeling in the world! Many blessings for you little family."

"Congratulations!!!" her husband, Russ, added.

Fans saw Nava's relationship with ex Anfisa Arkhipchenko on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. Nava later appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined in April, from prison, where he was serving time since being sentenced to two and a half years in 2018 for marijuana possession.

Nava -- who had lost 128 pounds -- said he and Arkhipchenko had called it quits about two months into his incarceration. Nava was released from prison early last May.

Despite how his relationship with Arkhipchenko turned out, Nava said he was still "open" to finding love again.

"I feel like love is the least of my priorities because I just have to get my life together and make sure I'm good as a person before I'm able to give somebody else something," he shared.