'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Darcey and Stacey Reveal Tom's Secret Proposal | Unfiltered (Exclusive)

Darcey and Stacey Silva are revealing a huge moment in Darcey's tumultuous relationship with her ex, Tom Brooks, that was never shown on 90 Day Fiancé. During a candid conversation on Unfiltered, the twins said that the commitment-shy Tom actually proposed to Darcey during their infamous trip to Albania together.

During a memorable episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Darcey and Tom met up with Stacey and her fiancé, Florian, in Florian's home country of Albania, but the trip turned out to be disastrous. While Darcey was hoping for a proposal from Tom during their vacation, he was completely turned off by her fighting with Stacey after she accused Stacey of flaunting her relationship with Florian. Darcey also ended up in tears at the bar while confessing to the group that she felt like Tom didn't really love her.

However, Darcey and Stacey shared that Tom did actually propose to Darcey after her emotional moment when they got back to their hotel.

"Yeah, there were some things that happened after that at the hotel room that nobody knows, but Stacey knows, and Florian," Darcey says. "We invited them over and someone was in an interesting, giddy mood because ... you can say it, Stace."

Stacey cuts in, "Yeah, there was a point later, um, early that morning where actually Tom had popped the question to Darcey, and it was just like, kinda out of left field."



But Darcey said the proposal wasn't good enough for her.

"I never gave him a response because I didn't trust him," she says. "He'd been drinking too. ... I don't know, we were all like, 'What?' I didn't take him seriously. I was kinda like, was he just trying to say this to make himself feel better about what just happened earlier that night? So, I was just like, if he's gonna do it, at least get on a knee, but he was sitting in a chair with, you know, some champagne or something in his hand."

"You know what, I know what I'm worth and what I deserve, so it was a blessing in disguise that I was like, 'Uh, nope,'" she continues. "I'm not desperate Darcy here, so... don't make me feel like one. I didn't believe what he was saying. It was just one of his spiels, is what it felt like."

For her part, Stacey agreed.

"Well, I guess he wasn't serious because he didn't talk about it the next day or ever since then," she notes.

Darcey said Tom's demeanor changed after they returned to England, when he memorably gave Darcey a key to his house -- which he oddly put in a ring box -- rather than the engagement ring she was obviously hoping for. The gesture was especially meaningless given that she was returning to Connecticut.

Key to his heart? 🔑Who had your favorite reaction to Tom's "proposal"? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/gvpqcJnO8R — TLC Network (@TLC) October 21, 2019

"It shifted, I was like, 'Wow,' you know?" she says of his attitude. "Sometimes he was more lovable off camera. On camera, it kind of felt like he had more of a facade. I'm thinking, why is he acting like this? I felt, you know, the other one [ex-boyfriend, Jesse] was like that too a little bit, but I was always real no matter what, so that kind of confused me and that hurt, you know? We knew each other for a long time and having finally met in person, it was a journey we were all going on together, but I was glad that Stacey and Florian were there for me. ... It was always like you couldn't understand what [Tom's] demeanor was. And that's why I got emotional."

As for Darcey and Stacey, despite their sometimes tense on-camera arguments on both 90 Day Fiancé and their spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, clearly, they always have each other's back. The two talked about their extremely close relationship, which includes getting plastic surgery together.

"It's basically a mommy makeover," Stacey says of the work they've had done, which includes getting breast implants and tummy tucks. "It's not like we do it all the time. It's just we both have kids and we're basically maintaining what we have. It's not like we're trying to overdo it."

Darcey adds, "I don't think we have ever done it to be like, 'We're someone we're not.' We did it as maintenance for one, and two, to maintain our youthfulness. We have this full inside vibe energy about us anyways, and after having kids and breastfeeding and skin stretching and losing weight, gaining weight here and there, you know, we're petite. We're 5'2" and weight comes on easy at times, and we have to really be careful, and after the tummy tucks, I feel so much better. You feel lighter. And we got new boobs about the same size. The doctor did it in tandem. One went first, then the other."

"They always got a chuckle about that, all our doctors," she continues. "We don't want to look too different because we are twins. So, if we went to different doctors, it probably wouldn't have made sense. So it's always best to go together."

The twins also talked about moving to Los Angeles together after getting divorced from their respective husbands -- which they actually did on the same day -- and going into the entertainment business. Before Darcey's 90 Day Fiancé fame, they even shot a pilot for a reality TV show together called The Twin Life. They ended up staying in L.A. for eight years, before returning to Connecticut.

"When we moved to L.A. after our divorces, we started Eleventh Entertainment and we got into the movie business," Stacey recalls. "We produced a couple of films and we actually before that produced our own TV pilot called The Twin Life. We love the music as well."

Darcey even appeared on Million Dollar Matchmaker, and said she was friends with Patti Stanger before she got cast.

"It was a cool experience," she reflects. "It was something I thought I wanted to do because it'd be great to see her again as well and I was single at the time, so why not? Unfortunately, I didn't get picked at the time. That was probably a blessing in disguise because I don't think he was my type anyway."

"Money doesn't mean anything to me because it's about the heart," she adds. "It's what you feel connected to, it's what your vision is. But it was a great experience and I have no shame in it."

Darcey and Stacey said their biggest supporter when it came to following their dreams was their late brother, Michael, who died after a battle with a rare form of cancer.

"He always had our back," Darcey says of their late sibling. "We were so shy and he would say, 'Come on, girls, you can do it.' He was our cheerleader. We started [clothing line] House of Eleven and some other things in the industry to continue his legacy and his honor because he was so strong and that's where we feel we get a lot of our strength, is everything he went through. We won't ever give up because he didn't give up."

Stacey later explained the touching reason why their business ventures always have the number 11 in them.

"He was born on May 11 and passed on July 11, so hence why everything has 11 in it and House of Eleven is a tribute to him, to our brother, Michael, in heaven," she explains. "Love you, Michael."

For more with Darcey and Stacey on their TLC spinoff and Darcey's new love, the very muscular Georgi from Bulgaria, watch the video below.