'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Tiffany and Ronald Are Back Together But Still Have 'Trust' Issues (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Tiffany and Ronald are giving their relationship another shot in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

TLC cameras previously documented Tiffany and Ronald's journey, which began when Tiffany met Ronald while she was on a trip to South Africa and after quickly falling in love with him, moved herself and her young son, Daniel, to the country to marry him. But after giving birth to their daughter, Carley Rose, in July, she moved back to the United States because of safety concerns in South Africa. In October, Tiffany said she was working on getting Ronald's spousal visa during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all special.

However, in January, 27-year-old Tiffany and 29-year-old Ronald announced they were splitting and it definitely wasn't amicable. Ronald publicly accused Tiffany of cheating on Instagram, which she denied. She, in turn, called him "toxic."

"When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you, they will try to manipulate the way others see you," she wrote at the time. "Truer words have never been spoken. I wish nothing but good things for Ronald but I won't waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy."

But in this exclusive clip, Tiffany and Ronald are back together and trying to work it out. Still, she clearly isn't happy with Ronald, and says he's been doing nothing but playing video games and watching movies while she's in America taking care of the kids.

"I'm not feeling heard by my husband, in a time where I literally can't turn to anyone else," she says. "I can't go to my friend's house, I really can't do anything. And the only person that I can count on, or lean on their shoulder, is my husband."

Back in South Africa, Ronald says with a laugh, "That's one of the things I do wrong in her eyes is play video games."

Tiffany also says she still has lingering trust issues with Ronald, given that when they got together, he lied about a serious gambling addiction he had. Tiffany later sets up a video call meeting with a marriage counselor for them.

"On top of the distance and this craziness going on right now, there is some trust issues in my relationship with Ronald due to lying because of the gambling addiction," she says. "We're trying to get past it, but all of this at the same time is just too much."

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

