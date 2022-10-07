'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Awkwardly Dates Again While Still Married to Syngin (Exclusive)

Tania is back in the dating world after her failed marriage to Syngin, but things are complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania goes on a scuba diving date with a man named Joel, but the vibe isn't the greatest given that they both have strong ties to their exes.

During the date, the scuba instructor asks how long Tania and Joel have been together and they awkwardly laugh and say they're not. When the instructor notes the pair of lips tattooed on Joel's chest, things get even more uncomfortable when Tania testily responds that those lips aren't hers. Tania tells cameras that Joel is bothered about her still being legally married to Syngin, but points out he has a tattoo dedicated to his ex.

"I might technically still be married and he's mad about that but here he is with a whole permanent tattoo," she says. "I feel like it's almost a little hypocritical of him. He's curious about why I haven't done things, but why haven't you removed that?"

Despite the rocky start, Tania says the date went well. She does admit that she's hesitant to now date "with intention."

"I've never really dated with the sense of, like, looking for a partner," she says. "Dating intentionally for a future partner comes with pain, sadness, rejection. I'm scared of the risks but doesn't mean I don't want them."

Later, Tania and Joel argue about which is worse -- Tania still being married or Joel having a tattoo of his ex's lips. Joel defends himself, noting that papers are "definite" and that she can't marry another person unless it's finalized.

"The tattoo is nothing," he argues.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.