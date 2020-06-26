'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Gets Health News That Doesn't Bode Well for Her Future With Syngin (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé season 7 star Tania doesn't get the news she was hoping for when it comes to the injuries she suffered after getting into a car accident in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

During last week's episode, 30-year-old Tania and her husband, 30-year-old Syngin, talked about having to put their major future plans on hold due to her car accident. The couple was planning to move out of Connecticut but had to stay put due to Tania still having to undergo physical therapy for her injuries, which included a crushed right foot. The accident also put extra strain on Syngin to find work, though he hasn't been able to decide on what he wants to do for a living in America after moving from South Africa to be with Tania, which was already a major issue in their relationship during their initial journey on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Tania visits the doctor and tells cameras that her accident has put her life on pause and that she's been "stuck" for months. She's clearly frustrated with the long healing process, though the visit doesn't exactly bring her the most encouraging news. The doctor says that she can expect to experience arthritis in her foot after two years, and that she needs to continue physical therapy not just for her foot, but for her right knee, which has a lot of bruising.

But Tania is most shocked when she asks how long it might be until she can possibly bartend again, which had been a major source of income for her prior to her accident. The doctor says they're looking at a minimum of six to 12 weeks from the visit, which clearly, Tania wasn't expecting.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

During last week's episode, Tania and Syngin said they were OK living off Tania's savings for now, though Syngin had to find work soon. But complicating the situation is Tania's expressed concern over Syngin's plan to pick up bartending again -- which was what he was doing in South Africa when they met -- given that she said he drinks too much and that it had only gotten worse since living in America.

"So, I'm nervous you're going to come home drunk every night," she told him during a tense conversation. "And then you're gonna tell me, 'Oh what, babe? I just had a couple of drinks at work, it's fine.'"

Meanwhile, Syngin expressed frustration that Tania didn't trust him and was waiting for him to fail. But when it came to his drinking habits, he didn't see a problem with it.

"If I want to have a beer at 10 a.m. because I feel like it, then I will," he noted, to which Tania replied, "The problem is you always want a beer."

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with both Tania and Syngin, and she talked about her tough recovery following her accident.

"I still struggle in car rides," she said. "We have a couple car rides where I might, like, freak out a little bit."

The couple also discussed still dealing with big issues in their relationship that viewers will get to see on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

"If relationships were built only on love, we would have the best relationship ever," Tania said. "But we're two individual people with our own habits and likes and dislikes and minds and thoughts. If we can blend all that together, we'll see."

"Yeah, it's gonna be ups, downs, emotional, chaotic," she added of the new season.

Watch the video below for more: