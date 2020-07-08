'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Tells Syngin's Mom That She's 'Done' With His Partying Ways (Exclusive)

Tania has a blunt conversation with husband Syngin's mom and sister in South Africa in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Tania and Syngin are in his home country to visit his brother, Dylan, who suffered a serious medical emergency. While Syngin is overjoyed to be back in South Africa, the trip is tense, given that he and Tania have been facing serious issues when it comes to their marriage. Tania has been upset that Syngin appears to be drinking more than ever and has been unable to find a job in Connecticut, while she is unable to work after injuring her foot in a car accident. She is also upset that Syngin said he wasn't ready to settle down in America and have children with her, despite the two already getting married.

In this exclusive clip, Tania spends quality time with her mother-in-law, Charmain, and her sister-in-law, Charys, while going shopping without Syngin. Charmain says she is concerned about Syngin's life in America, and Tania tells her that she "thinks" he's happy. Tania also tells her that her son is afraid to commit to her.

"I feel like I compromised in the beginning of our relationship," Tania says. "I did a lot of things I would have never done, and now I'm asking him to settle down. I think he wants to, but part of him feels like he's losing his freedom. I'm like, I don't want you to feel like you're losing your freedom, like, being committed or in a relationship with me.'"

When asked, Tania insists that she doesn't want to change Syngin.

"No, I don't think so," she responds. "It's just sometimes it's just a party, and I partied hard when I was like, 21, you know? I'm like, done with that."

Meanwhile, Charys has a balanced take on the situation, noting that both her brother and Tania had "flaws."

"Syngin finds it a bit difficult to settle down," she acknowledges. "But as well with Tania, that would maybe be a bit controlling. So I think they can both work on certain things."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke to Tania and Syngin in June, and Tania called their emotional time in South Africa a "build-up moment." She explained that prior, she and Syngin were still in "vacation mode," and that they needed to do the tough work of settling down in their marriage.

"Now that we're in that process, there's a lot that's been coming out and just, you know, questions wondering, are we making the right decisions?" she shared. "Are we doing the right things? Are we meant to be? And it kind of just boiled over that night."

"If relationships were built only on love, we would have the best relationship ever," she continued. "But we're two individual people with our own habits and likes and dislikes and minds and thoughts. If we can blend all that together, we'll see."

Syngin also told ET that the only reason he was in America was because of his love for Tania.

"I'm committed, you know, and I think there's a good future in America right now for me and good things going on here and everything," he said. "You know, obviously, it's all because of this girl sitting next to you. But if that doesn't work out, I think I will be on the first plane out of here. I don't think I would be staying around in America."

"There's definitely a lot going on, we'll have to see," he added of the possibility of him moving back to his home country. "I think for my immediate future, yes, I think I am on the right path [in America]."

