'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears

Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.

Bilal and Shaeeda shared that after their emotional conversation during what was supposed to be a romantic trip to New York City -- when Shaeeda cried and said she wasn't sure if she can be with Bilal if he didn't want to have a baby -- Bilal agreed to start trying but that they only tried twice. During the tell-all, their fellow castmates were shocked when Bilal said Shaeeda then "flip-flopped" and said she wanted to wait.

"I've decided to focus on my business and grounding myself in America," she said. "I feel like I'm finally finding myself and it feels amazing. Like, I want children, just not immediately right, right now."

Shaeeda said there were more reasons why she wanted to hold off, mainly because she felt Bilal was not willing to share everything with her even after they tied the knot.

"Bilal is not 100 percent open with me, you know, I'm speaking like when it comes to making decisions, finances," she explained.

Shaeeda said Bilal told her he would "never" even open a joint banking account with her. She said she also didn't even know how much money he makes a year. Bilal defended himself and said he wanted to "teach" Shaeeda to be responsible with money but then would get accused of lecturing her and "mansplaining." Shaeeda accused Bilal of being cheap, and Bilal admitted he didn't even want to buy popcorn at the movies.

But things took a turn when Bilal said he didn't want their tearful conversation in New York to be her lasting impression about the city. Since they were filming the tell-all in NYC, Bilal did a grand romantic gesture, getting down on one knee and asking Shaeeda to have a baby with him by presenting her with an adorable onesie, reading, "If you think I'm cute, you should see my mommy. New York." Shaeeda was clearly touched and broke down in tears. She said she was now ready to have a baby.

"I just hope I'll be able to be a mom and not have to wait too long," she said.

"This is all I ever wanted, I swear," she also told Bilal as they embraced.