'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Veronica and Kim's Son Jamal Reveal They're in an Open Relationship

This season of 90 Day: The Single Life followed Veronica's journey when it comes to finding love, but her romance with a man she connected with on the internet named Justin didn't work out, and her close relationship with her ex, Tim, also raised eyebrows. During the tell-all, 37-year-old Veronica said she was excited about a new relationship, before revealing that she was now seeing Kim's 27-year-old son, Jamal. Veronica said she reached out to him when she asked for travel tips to San Diego, where he and Kim are based, and he asked her out to dinner. When host Shaun Robinson bluntly asked if they had sex that night, he replied, "Yeah, I woke up to her." Jamal then boldly asked to swap seats with Tim so that he can sit by Veronica.

However, both Veronica and Jamal stressed that they weren't in an exclusive relationship and Jamal openly admitted that he was sleeping with other people but using protection. Veronica, however, was only seeing Jamal even though she insisted she was open to dating other men but was just "lazy." Still, she noted that her ultimate goal was to get married again, which obviously did not align with Jamal, who was happily "having fun." Tim was clearly not amused and said he saw a lot of red flags.

"I've never seen Veronica date someone younger, she constantly gives me s**t for the age difference between me and my girlfriend -- it's not just that though, like, it sounds super negative but, like, again, it seems like a waste of time," he said.

He said that although Veronica said otherwise, she is "absolutely not" OK with Jamal seeing other people.

"She doesn't feel comfortable saying yet, 'Hey, you've got to get rid of the other girls,'" he commented. "I actually can't believe that you're lowering yourself to that, that you don't deserve someone who's going to put you on a pedestal. ... It's sad to me."

Veronica said that she's the one who suggested she and Jamal have an open relationship and noted that they are long-distance. Jamal stood up for himself and told Tim that he never really wants Veronica to be happy because he was constantly putting her down. But Veronica said she just wanted to explore what could happen between her and Jamal since they both didn't want their time together to end.

Later, the tension escalated backstage when the cast continued to argue about Veronica and Jamal's situation. Both Tiffany and Tania worried that Veronica was more invested in the relationship than he was and Tiffany said Jamal gave her "f**k boy vibes." But Jamal told Tim that Veronica was in "good hands" and not to worry, though Tim was not having it. When Natalie aggressively asked Jamal why Veronica wasn't enough for him to commit to, Jamal said he had "family priorities."

"That include having sex with other women?" Tim shot back. "If she's a special girl and you keep saying that you like her, then why do you still need to f**k other girls?"

Jamal said he was not going to feel guilty for not wanting to be in a relationship and didn't care what everyone thought.

"If you want to be a yes man, please feel free, and like, drop everything, it didn't work out for you so I don't know why you're tripping," he told Tim.

Meanwhile, Debbie was the only one in the cast who seemed to be firmly on Jamal's side and said Tim was upset because he was "crazy" about Veronica.

"Go out and have fun," Debbie told Jamal. "Life's too damn short right now, you know?"

"Tim's being really selfish about it," she added once Veronica, Jamal and Tim were out of the room. "Because he's crazy about her and I think he's madly in love with her, he just won't admit it. After all this time, I think he really cares about her."