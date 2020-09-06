'90 Day Fiancé': Tom Admits He Asked Out Both Avery and Stephanie

Looks like beloved 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey's ex, Tom, was hoping to make a connection with some of the other women on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Part two of this season's tell-all aired on Monday night on TLC and got right into the cliffhanger that ended part one, when Tom dramatically said that he didn't want to continue talking if his castmate, Avery, was there when she piped in during his discussion of his failed relationship with Darcey. Although host Shaun Robinson was confused and Avery said she wasn't going to "attack" 39-year-old Tom, he turned off his camera abruptly and said he was no longer interested in talking. Avery then shared that Tom actually texted her when she found out she split from her now ex-boyfriend, Ash, and that he said that he found her very attractive and asked her out, noting that "maybe he was her type, maybe he was not." Avery said she had no intention at all of seeing Tom romantically, but was open to hanging out as friends. Avery then said that Tom took a screenshot of her texts with him and sent it to Ash to make her look bad.

A producer was eventually able to get Tom back on camera, who looked stressed and started smoking. Tom said that he was free to ask out anyone he wanted to but insisted that he only wanted to invite 32-year-old Avery on a friendly outing and not on a "date-date." He did, however, say he 100 percent tried to hit on fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Stephanie, which 29-year-old Stephanie uncomfortably said she didn't realize.

"She's hot," Tom said of Stephanie.

"What can I say, I'm a terrible flirt," he added.

But Tom denied ever sending a screenshot of his conversation with Avery to Ash, but did say he let Ash know he asked her out. Ash then admitted he lied to Avery about having screenshots as evidence of her conversation with Tom because he was upset that Avery agreed to go out with Tom just two days after they broke up. Avery said this just proved that Ash is a liar, but did apologize specifically to Tom about accusing him of sending a screenshot to her ex.

As for Lisa, she said Tom also asked her to hang out but that she wasn't offended by it and accused the women this season of "railroading" Tom. However, Avery said the way Tom asked 53-year-old Lisa out was different, given that Tom used words like, "I find you extremely attractive," and "Now that you're single and I'm single ..." to her in his texts.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Darcey mostly stayed silent during the bizarre saga, but did take offense to Tom laughing about the situation.

"I'm glad you're enjoying yourself, when you're hurting real people's feelings," she told him.

Tom replied at one point, "I thought we already established I was an a**hole?"

Avery said Tom was definitely "untrustworthy," and clearly, the other women on the cast this season, aside from Lisa, agreed.

Though despite the drama, Darcey and Tom still had civil words for one another when it came to the end of their relationship. Darcey said she wished Tom the best and admitted they had good times together. For his part, Tom said that in hindsight, he's made so many mistakes when it came to their relationship, and that he was very sorry for them. He said that he knows she's a strong woman and expressed regret over how everything turned out between them. Meanwhile, for more on part one of the tell-all, watch the video below: