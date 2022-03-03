'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Comes Clean to Kim About His Ex, Zara (Exclusive)

Umsan is finally telling his girlfriend, Kim, about his ex-girlfriend, Zara. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Usman tells Kim that his song, "Zara," is about an actual woman he dated and had strong feelings for, and an upset Kim says she regrets even traveling to Tanzania to meet Usman in person.

During last week's episode, 32-year-old Usman and 50-year-old Kim had a breakthrough in their relationship, when he decided that he wanted to officially make her his girlfriend and sleep with her. But in this clip, he tells Kim that he was actually dating Zara while getting to know her online. Umsan says he started talking to Zara two weeks after he connected with Kim, but justifies it by stressing that he and Kim weren't in a relationship at the time. Kim is not surprisingly upset, and notes that she's been loyal the entire time they've been talking online while he's now making her "look like a fool."

Meanwhile, Usman tells cameras that it was Zara who broke up with him.

"I was hurt honestly because I truly loved that girl," he acknowledges.

Kim then gets upset that he only broke up with Zara four months ago, but they've been talking for a year. Usman also previously lied to Kim and said that he named his song, "Zara," after a random woman's name and not the name of his actual ex.

"I thought I was the one that was like, repairing his heart, OK, and his trust, but during this time that I was putting this work in, he's dating this whole other chick. I'm pissed," she says.

"I feel stupid," she adds. "I feel stupid I even came down here. That's how I feel."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

In an earlier episode this season, Usman shared why his relationship with Zara ended. Usman also previously revealed to ET that Zara is a 36-year-old American woman, making her closer to his age than Kim and his ex-wife, 53-year-old Lisa. Usman and Lisa's relationship ended in a messy divorce.

"I truly fall in love with that lady, but she could not handle my female fans following and commenting on my posts, so we stopped talking," Umsan told cameras. "You know, it wasn't easy for me because I have feelings for her. But I have to move on and I just decided to focus on Kimberly."

When his friends pointed out that it was awkward to invite Kim to meet him while shooting a music video about a song written for another woman, he replied, "But you don't know how supportive this lady is."

"Kimberly does not only love me for being fan, but she love me for real and she want to be with me and I need to know where this is going to," he said. "If everything works out, she can be my wife."