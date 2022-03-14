'90 Day Fiancé': Ximena Tells Mike She Won't Sleep With Him Until After They Get Married

During last week's episode, Mike told Ximena he was going to give her the space she said she wanted after his conversation with Nelcy, who bluntly told him Ximena was using him for money. Ximena told him she didn't want to break up and was mad that Nelcy was getting involved in their relationship. She denied that she was taking his money and "treating him like s**t," and told Mike he could leave the next day if he wanted to. Mike was clearly struggling with the decision and told cameras he was "overwhelmed."

"I know that Nelcy looks out for my best interests but my heart is so invested in this relationship that it's really hard for me to leave," he explained.

Mike ultimately said he was going to stay in Colombia for another week, and asked Ximena to sleep with him -- something she hadn't done so far during his second trip to visit her in Colombia. Ximena reluctantly agreed, but told him not to stare at her. Mike said Ximena's actions proved she still had feelings for him and hoped he could get them back to when they were happy together during his first trip to meet her.

Later, Mike told cameras he "got lucky" that night with Ximena. He was ecstatic and said he felt like things were "finally getting back to normal" between them. But it was obvious that things weren't entirely fixed when it comes to their relationship. Ximena took Mike to dinner but was noticeably guarded.

"It's definitely difficult to communicate with Ximena because she's not always forthright when it comes to what she's thinking or feeling," Mike told cameras. "I still want to marry her in the future, but at the same time, I don't know what's going on in her head."

During dinner, they discussed their upcoming wedding and Ximena said he couldn't invite Nelcy, whom she called "nosy" and "gossipy."

"I want to know why you tell all your problems to everyone?" she asked him. "I mean, you need to grow up for the love of God."

She added to cameras, "It makes me angry because he can't think for himself, decide for him."

As they got ready to go home, Ximena unexpectedly dropped a bombshell on Mike.

"You and I aren't going to sleep together anymore until the day we get married," she told him. "My kids don't sleep alone, I sleep with my kids, and the four of us don't fit in the bed."

When Mike pushed back and said that they could sleep together after her kids fell asleep, Ximena insisted, "I'll sleep with you after we're married."

Not surprisingly, Mike was upset.

"I'm getting like, kind of jerked around here because I thought we were taking two steps forward, but then in reality it's just five steps backwards," he said. "At this point, I wonder maybe I should've just listened to my friends and come home, and just forget about the whole thing."

ET recently spoke with Mike, and he shared that he's given Ximena around $15,000 since they started dating. He also reacted to her telling him she wasn't in love with him in a previous episode.

"That really hurt when she said that," he said. "I mean, with that specific episode, it was definitely hard to watch that. I kind of had friends tell me about it because I didn't want to watch that one again -- because I don't want to relive it. In that specific time, that one, it seemed everything I did was like walking on eggshells or whatever."

He also said he wasn't sure if Ximena was genuinely attracted to him.

"From the episodes, I don't know really how I feel," he said. "Because I can't really judge her too well, but from what she was saying, looking back now onto that episode, I'm wondering in my head if she really ever did love me."

