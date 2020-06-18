'90 Day Fiancé's Angela Talks 4-Season Journey With Michael: 'Getting Rid of Him Is Not Easy' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Angela is reflecting on the many ups and downs of her relationship with her Nigerian fiancé, Michael.

ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the 54-year-old reality star on Wednesday about the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which features a continuation of the couple's long journey together. Angela first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2, which documented her journey to visit 31-year-old Michael in Nigeria all the way from Georgia after connecting online. Since then, the couple has been a standout in the franchise, which has covered everything from their oftentimes explosive arguments to Angela's fertility issues.

On the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela and Michael are at it again with the arguments, with Angela hanging up on him after she got suspicious of a ringtone he had that she wasn't familiar with. Michael has admitted to cheating on Angela early in their relationship, which has led to some major trust issues between them. Angela explained to ET why she oftentimes has a harsh tone with him while the two continue to be long distance, as she works to get his visa approved to come to the United States.

"I just want to make sure he doesn't think that being over there he can sneak," she shares. "And it would be harmless if he was sneaking, but still, I don't like that. It's just like, tell me what you're going to do and I can get mad, but I can get over the madness quicker if you say, 'Listen, I'm going there and that's it. If you get mad, you get mad.'"

"I'm more lenient than people know," she continues of her attitude toward Michael.

Angela said viewers' sometimes brutal opinions about her don't really bother her.

"I'm inviting them to see our journey, I'm not inviting you to tell me how I live my journey," she points out. "At the end of the day, Angela is going to do what she wants to do."

Still, she admitted that she herself sometimes questions Michael's intentions for being with her, specifically, whether or not he just wants a green card.

"Me being an American, maybe five percent or two percent when we fight thinks, 'Is it that?'" she acknowledges. "But when I get my senses back, I really feel like in my heart that it ain't. Now, we won't really know now, will we? Because, you know, I've always thought in past relationships, you know, this is going to work. ... All I can tell them is to keep watching and if they're right, they're right. If they're wrong, they're wrong. I'm gonna stick by my man and I'm gonna fight for him and that's it. If I really thought he was scamming me, my a** wouldn't be going back over there."

"But he does have a lot to learn because he's young and he's from Nigeria," she adds. "But I'm really sweet to him at certain times."

Angela said she prays hard about their relationship when she's having doubts.

"Reality is I have pushed his buttons to the limit, and who couldn't be in love with me to go through what he's gone through with me, you know?" she reflects. "I mean, I know that some of the things I do is really chaotic but any woman who has been hurt in the past -- and not just one time, but my age -- we're going to be on guard. And maybe I'm on guard too much but at the end of the day, Michael can tell you there's nothing that I wouldn't give him if I could."

Angela said she has no regrets about their journey together and that she's learned from their fights.

"Getting rid of him is not easy," she cracks. "Because that's real love, you know? Let's face it, being on the show four times, he could've moved on a while back. I've learned that he really truly does love me."

When it comes to the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela commented on fans noticing that she's lost a considerable amount of weight. She shared that her weight fluctuates and called herself an "emotional eater."

"I'm trying to keep up with Michael's age," she also laughed about the premiere episode showing her at a twerk class. "Honestly, Michael just wants me to be me, like, he doesn't want me to lose weight. He likes me with weight, but being older, I want to feel good about myself so I can make myself feel good when I'm around him out in the public when he gets to the U.S."

As for her cosmetic procedures, she said she still currently only uses Botox and fillers but wants to go under the knife in the future to get work done on her chin and butt.

"Michael doesn't know about it because he's against all that stuff," she says.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Meanwhile, ET also recently spoke with 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Larissa, who talked about her own extensive plastic surgery and shared what she wants to have done next. Watch the video below for more: