'90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Confirms He's Engaged to Girlfriend Liz and Acknowledges He 'Wasn't a Good Person'

But the relationship was rocky. During the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all in May, Ed and Liz said they broke up. Liz emotionally said Ed rushed their relationship, and that he went to Las Vegas and bragged about having "sugar babies" just two days after their breakup. Still, she said she wanted to get back together, but Ed said he wanted to go to therapy together first.

Ed tells Reality Check that he realized Liz was the One after spending time apart and going to therapy.

"About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," he says. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it's just surreal."

During his appearance on 90 Day Bares All that streamed in October, Ed said he had actually broken up with Liz eight times via text. Host Shaun Robinson also called him out when he revealed that the two spent the night together after the tell-all, then he told her that he wasn't ready to pursue her again.

"I wasn't a good person, I wasn't a good boyfriend," he now acknowledges. "I didn't treat Liz like she deserved to be treated. I wasn't a good listener. That was all about me — I was so consumed with [myself]."

The two reconnected after Liz reached out to him after his dog, Teddy, died. Their relationship took a turn when he invited her to dinner and asked her about her feelings toward him.

"The question was, 'Am I your forever?' And she said yes," Ed reveals. "And she ended up leaving for work and I did a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond I could find."

"I couldn't be happier," he continues. "I know in my heart that she's my forever, and that's all I need to know. I don't want to be with anybody else, I don't want to think about anybody else."

As for Liz, she shares that she went through a "bad depression" when they broke up. She notes of their whirlwind engagement after reconnecting, "Back together on Saturday, engaged on Sunday!"