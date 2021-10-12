'90 Day Fiancé's Biniyam Shares Pictures of His Son With His American Ex-Wife

Biniyam broke down in tears on Sunday's episode, recalling how his ex-wife moved back to America from Ethiopia and took their son with her. Biniyam was fearful that history would repeat itself with Ariela, who returned to New Jersey with their son, Avi, so that Avi could get hernia surgery. Following the emotional episode, Biniyam shared pictures of his eldest son, Simon.

"I can't believe how much my son has grown," Biniyam wrote about the adorable pictures of Simon smiling with a Nike t-shirt and a backpack. "I miss him every single day. I can't wait to give him a hug and kiss. I can't wait to hear him call me dad. Please pray for me. 🙏 🙏 🙏 #fatherandson #mybaby #mylittleboy #iloveyou #missyou #90dayfiance #arielaandbiniyam #90dayfiancetheotherway."

In January, Biniyam shared pictures of Simon on his birthday.

"I love you. I miss you so much," he wrote. "I always remember you and your laugh, smile, your smell, and your cry. Even though I haven’t seen you for a long time you will always be my baby boy. A father never forgets his son. I hope your day is special and filled with so much love."

During Sunday's episode, Biniyam broke down in tears while talking about temporarily saying goodbye to Ariela and Avi.

"When I say goodbye to Ariela and Avi, I get flashbacks of my previous family," he explained. "Kissing them with happiness and love, and my ex saying they'd come back. When I lost my first child, when I really think about it, I really feel ... I really love my child. I haven't seen him in two years, at least."

When ET spoke with Biniyam and Ariela ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Biniyam said he was suicidal after his ex-wife moved back to America.

"Like, with Ari I start again another American girl," he said. "And she's beautiful and she's talented. And then I don't want to lose her... And then I don't want to be hurt. Because when I lost [my ex], I'm so hurt. I'm so depressed. Even I tried to kill myself. So many things, situation in myself, so that's why I don't want it to happen with me inside. I don't want to lose her because I love her. She's given me a baby."

Last October, Ariela told ET that she wanted Avi to have a relationship with his brother.

"It's actually something I think about a lot," she said. "As I got older in my life, I realize family is really important ... knowing where you came from. ... Obviously, I want my son to know about his culture, but the other thing is, I want him to know his place in the world, and that means knowing his extended family, it means knowing he has a brother. I want him to know about his brother in America."

"Regardless of what has happened in the past with Biniyam and his past relationship, these kids, they don't have to be involved in that," she continued. "They can just be brothers."