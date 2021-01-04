'90 Day Fiancé's Danielle Sobs After Confronting Ex Mohamed About the Cruel Things He's Said (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé season 2 star Danielle gets the courage to confront her ex-husband, Mohamed, for some of the most damaging things he's said to her in this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day: The Single Life.

Fans will remember Danielle's nasty split from her ex-husband, Mohamed, who connected with her online before moving from Tunisia to Ohio to be with her. The two eventually divorced and Danielle tried to get him deported and accused him of cheating on her with other women, though he was ultimately allowed to stay in the U.S. The two recently reconnected, though their relationship was still noticeably tense. In this clip, Danielle speaks to Mohamed over FaceTime and brings up the things he's said to her in the past as her friends listen in for support.

"You said the horrible things about me, saying that no man would ever sleep with me and stuff again," she says. "Something like that should never be said to a woman. I need to hear you say sorry."

Danielle tells cameras that she needs to hear Mohamed's apology in order to totally move on from their relationship, but she knows Mohamed has a temper and that if he's not ready to apologize, she will be devastated and have to cut ties with him. As expected, Mohamed is immediately defensive over Danielle's comment and tells her that she needs to apologize too for the things she's said to him.

"It's like you made me say this stuff," he tells her. "Because I was hesitant. I don't want to talk about this kind of stuff. You started talking about it. It's like you opened it up. ... You should have just said, 'OK, I don't want to talk about this,' and I would've never said it. Don't drag me into any kind of drama again. I'm trying to fix my life. So please do not bring drama into my life anymore."

At this point, one of Danielle's friends, Lexi, steps in as Danielle looks stunned. Lexi calmly tells him that there is no excuse for some of the things he's said to her. Mohamed then gives Danielle the closure she is looking for.

"I've been through a lot," he says. "Of course I regret saying those things, because when someone gets mad, you just say anything to make the other person feel hurt. I'm not supposed to say that. And I regret it. Sorry for saying that."

"She is the only person that did a lot of good stuff to me, here in this country," he adds. "Even with all the fights, all the nasty stuff ... and she's a good person. This is the truth. ... If we put all the drama aside, I respect her as a person."

An overwhelmed Danielle sobs, noting, "That's the first time he's ever said that."

90 Day: The Single Life streams Sunday on Discovery+.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Danielle went on a first date with a man named Avon, which was one of the most cringe-worthy moments in 90 Day Fiancé history. Watch the video below for more.