'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Says There's Still a 'Flame That's Lit' With Ex Georgi (Exclusive)

The chapter isn't closed when it comes to 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey's relationship with her ex-fiancé, Georgi. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with both Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, about season 3 of their hit spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, and Darcey shared that there's definitely still feelings involved when it comes to Georgi.

Darcey broke up with Georgi -- whom she called her "hot, sexy Bulgarian" -- during season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, when she and Stacey were in Turkey to get plastic surgery procedures done. She and Georgi had been struggling throughout the season, after she met up with his ex-wife, Octavia -- who said that they were still legally married and also claimed she caught him on a sugar mama website -- and after he also went behind her back to talk to her infamous ex, Jesse. In a preview of the upcoming season of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey decides to meet up with Georgi in New York after their breakup, despite her family advising her not to.

Darcey acknowledged to ET that there's still a spark with Georgi.

"You know for me, obviously, you guys saw during the last season the breakup, the transformation I'd gone through in Turkey, I was very empowered and strong at that time, I felt free and I wasn't getting what I deserved in that relationship and I stood strong," she says. "Breakups aren't always easy, you guys know I always wear my heart on my sleeve, but at the end of the day, there's a flame that's still lit and I think you guys are definitely going to see all the challenges that Georgi and I go through on this journey together, on our relationship and, you know, the first episode's definitely going to show a lot of that. I'm looking forward to you guys seeing what I have to go through and, you know, just living life."

For her part, Stacey said she wasn't surprised that Darcey decided to meet up again with Georgi since there was still a lot of love between them.

"She wanted to make it work and whatever makes Darcey happy, I'm happy," she comments. "The bottom line is our family just wants Darcey happy."

Darcey has no regrets about seeing Georgi again, especially since they had broken up over the phone.

"It was the right thing to do," she says of their meeting. "Obviously, the breakup happened in Turkey, it was over the phone, I just felt like I needed to see him face to face and really talk about things firsthand, you know, really dive in deep, and also let him know what I was going to tolerate and what I wasn't going to tolerate in the relationship. And I was owning that own accountability for myself and it made me feel more empowered and strong to be able to meet him in person. I didn't feel like it was something bad, I thought it was something positive in a sense."

Darcey said she'll always have love in her heart for Georgi.

"In this relationship, it had a lot of love, he had a lot of love to give," she notes. "In relationships you have to be on the same page at the same time, have the same dreams, visions, and I just really wanted us to be both transparent in our feelings and where we saw the relationship going. I didn't want to waste his time or my time and, you know, the love that we have for each other will be there. There's a flame that's lit and, you know, in life, everybody has relationship issues and I would always just want to make it right."

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey premieres on Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.