'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.

Tim and Veronica are still extremely close after their failed engagement years ago and raise her daughter, Chloe, together. Their closeness has raised eyebrows, including with Tim's ex, Jeniffer, as well as Veronica's current love interest, Justin. Despite this, in the clip, Veronica says she "wants her f**king friend back" and reveals they actually have a marriage pact. Veronica reveals Tim told her that if they're both not married by 50, they would get married.

"The marriage pact was Tim's idea," she says. "I merely agreed to it, and you're the one that keeps adjusting the age because you keep hitting the age and now that I'm about to be 37, you're like, 'Never mind, it's when we both turn 50.'"

But Tim notes, "Yeah, but I never thought that would be our reality."

Veronica admits to cameras she never thought she would be single at 37 years old.

"Even though it was a bit jokey, there was that part of me that knew that by us making this marriage pact that we would always be there for each other," she says. "But after everything that has happened, I don't know if this friendship could ever be what it once was before."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.