'90 Day: The Single Life': Debbie Decides to Move to Canada, Tony Wants to Meet Colt (Exclusive)

Debbie Johnson is ready to make the move! In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life episode, Debbie has decided to ship out to Vancouver, Canada, to be with Tony after sightseeing around the city.

She does, however, admit that she is afraid of leaving her son, Colt Johnson, and everything she's ever known to take a chance on love. "Am I willing to leave Colt behind? I don't want him to feel like I'm giving him up, deserting him after all these years," she tells Tony at dinner.

Tony argues, "Colt is married. Him and Vanessa [Guerra], they need their space."

He adds that "it would be nice to meet him," to which Debbie responds, "I would like that. I think it would help our relationship and Colt and mine's relationship."

Tony then offers to help her move and meet her son. "I love you very much, dear. I really do," he tells her. "Are you really willing to take a chance and pack up everything and move up to Canada and move in with me?"

To the delight of Tony, Debbie replies, "Yes. I'm 100 percent sure."

In their confessional, she tells Tony, "You better be worth all that I'm giving up."

Debbie adds, "I want Tony to be my forever. I am in love for the last time in my life -- but I'm still worried about Colt. I don't know how he's going to react when I tell him I'm moving in with Tony. I'm risking a lot by moving to Canada."

Colt, 37, just recently moved out of his mother's home, and does not seem too thrilled with her and Tony's relationship. See what drama may unfold after Debbie tells her son she's moving when 90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.