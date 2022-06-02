'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Renewed for Season 4 by HBO

HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show is coming back for another round! On Thursday, the network announced that the Emmy-nominated narrative comedy series has been renewed for a fourth season.

The series, which debuted in August 2019, concluded its third season on May 13 and features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

"A Black Lady Sketch Show has created an indelible mark thanks to the trust and support of the incredible team at HBO. We are ecstatic to be heading into a fourth season that means so much to our cast, crew, and the dedicated audience who so passionately loves our show," show creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star Robin Thede said in a statement.

"Robin, Gabrielle, Ashley, and Skye brought so much life to each character they portrayed in every sketch. We're beyond excited to explore even more comedic worlds with a fourth season of A Black Lady Sketch Show," Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Comedy Programming, said.

The show's debut season earned three Emmy nominations and featured a bevy of heavy-hitting guest stars, including the show's executive producer Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Aja Naomi King, Laverne Cox and Nicole Byer. Season 2 and 3 featured a collection of hilarious sketches that were bolstered by appearances from Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Skai Jackson, Lovecraft Country breakout Wunmi Mosaku, Vanessa Williams, Ava DuVernay, Raven-Symoné, Kel Mitchell, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Michael Ealy, Bob the Drag Queen, Loni Love, Essence Atkins and more.

Thede broke down how the sketch came together for ET, which saw Brunson walking down a back alley in "Rain Fighter" as she’s forced to face off with Black, Dennis and Townsend, who play various villainous hair styles.

"Quinta [had to] move mountains to be a part of the finale because she loves us and we love her," Thede said, explaining that the actress was busy working on her ABC breakout sitcom, which first premiered in December 2021. "She’s making a hit show. You cannot be in two places at once. She’s executive producing, creating, writing and starring in a show. You spend your entire year making all the episodes. It’s not like we just have extra time."

That said, “Quinta is part of our family. She is my forever sister. I talk to her all the time," Thede shared, adding, "I am so ridiculously proud of her. I love her so much."

"I will continue to support her and every woman who comes from the show. There are women who are going to come and go every season on this show and we have to be ready for that," Thede continued, noting that season 2 player, Laci Mosley, is "killing it" on the iCarly reboot. "On this show, they leave to level up."

A Black Lady Sketch Show is now streaming on HBO Max.