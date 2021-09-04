'A Black Lady Sketch Show': Watch the Trailer for Season 2 Featuring Gabrielle Union and More

Ooh, it’s happening! A Black Lady Sketch Show is returning for a second season in April, and HBO just dropped the first full-length trailer for its upcoming episodes.

Created by and starring Robin Thede, the three-time Emmy-nominated variety series also sees the return of core cast members Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black, alongside two new featured players, Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend.

As teased in the trailer, not only do the women bring back some of the funniest recurring characters from season 1, but they also welcome a slew of celebrity guests, including executive producer Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Miguel, Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso, Omarion, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Lance Gross and Wunmi Mosaku.

Speaking with ET during season 1, Black explained that “the major goal was to show as many different aspects of Black lady life as possible.” And because they’re able to write and play so many characters, they’re not beholden to protecting the image of “the one Black woman on a TV show.”

“When it’s all Black women and you’re going to play 30 of them over the course of the season, then some of them can be really bad, some of them can be murderers, some of them can be jerks,” she adds.

And with that, audiences get to watch what HBO describes as a “narrative sketch comedy series featuring a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.”

“I cannot WAIT for you all to see what we have in store....,” Thede teased on Twitter.

HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show season 2 premieres Friday, April 23 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, with episodes available to stream on HBO Max.