Aaliyah's Estate Shares Update With Fans on Bringing Her Music to Streaming Services

Aaliyah's estate is trying to give fans what they want. The estate of the late singer took to social media on Saturday, on what would have been her 42nd birthday, and gave an update on their efforts to bring her music to streaming services.

"We hear you and we see you," a statement posted by the singer's estate shared. "While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah's music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time."

"Our inability to share Aaliyah's music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you," the statement continued. "Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah's music."

As it stands, Aaliyah's debut 1994 solo effort, Age Ain't Nothing But a Number, is the only music of the late songstress available for streaming. Aaliyah's estate has been negotiating over the ownership of the masters and rights to her 1996 album One in a Millionand her 2001 self-titled album for some time.

While the fight over her music is still ongoing, her estate said they are "working diligently to protect what is in our control -- Aaliyah's brand, legacy, and intellectual property."

"In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah's legacy and light shining," the statement continued. "While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music."

"Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to anger and disappointment," the statement concluded. "However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you."

Aaliyah was 22 when she tragically died alongside seven others in a plane crash in the Bahamas on Aug. 25, 2001. She had just filmed the music video for her single, "Rock the Boat."

At the time of her death, the celebrated songstress had started her foray into acting as well, appearing in several high-profile film projects including Romeo Must Die and Queen of the Damned.

