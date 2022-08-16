A$AP Rocky Sued by A$AP Relli for Assault and Battery in 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky has now been sued over his alleged shooting that injured A$AP Relli.

According to legal documents obtained by ET, Relli -- real name Terell Ephron -- filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Court claiming A$AP Rocky -- real name Rakim Mayers -- intended to cause him "severe emotional distress or otherwise knew or should have known [Ephron] would suffer severe emotional distress."

In the lawsuit, Ephron claims that on Nov. 6, 2021, Rocky contacted him and requested they meet at an unnamed location in Hollywood. Ephron claims that, after they met, a verbal altercation ensued, which escalated when Rocky allegedly pulled out a handgun and "purposefully pointed it" in Ephron's direction. The plaintiff claims that, while in "close proximity," Rocky fired multiple shots. Ephron claims that, in that moment, he was in "immediate fear for his life."

As a result of the shooting, Ephron claims he was "struck by bullet projectile/fragments which required [Ephron] to seek necessary medical attention." Ephron also claims that "a large portion of the incident was captured on video."

Rocky was arrested in April at LAX for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm). He had just returned from a vacation in Barbados with his then-pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna.

The lawsuit was also filed in court just days before the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that Rocky will face criminal charges for the alleged assault. The rapper faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. Rocky's set to be arraigned Wednesday.

Ephron is seeking damages in excess of $25,000, special damages (x-rays, medical, future medical bills), loss of earnings and earning capacity and unspecified punitive damages.