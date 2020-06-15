Aaron Carter Says 'Everybody Deserves a Second Chance' After Announcing Engagement to Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin are giving their romance another shot. The singer took to Instagram to share a PDA-packed snapshot with his on-again/off-again partner, just days after he revealed they'd gotten engaged.

On Friday, Carter shared a photo of Martin's hand rocking a sizable engagement ring, along with a caption calling her "my future Mrs Carter Melanie ♥"

"Lövē wins ❤️😍💍 #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory," Carter wrote alongside the sparkler.

The news of their engagement comes just six months after the couple first went public with their relationship in January, and only a few months after the pair split amid a high-profile altercation that saw Martin arrested for alleged domestic violence.

However, the singer explained why the pair decided to rekindle their relationship and take it to the next level in a pic he posted Sunday afternoon, showing the pair locking lips.

"I love you 3000 sweetheart," wrote Carter, who has a tattoo of Martin's name on his face. "Everybody deserves a second chance."

Carter first revealed that he and Martin had reconnected on June 8, and then on June 11 -- one day before revealing their engagement news -- told fans that Martin had suffered a miscarriage.

"She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," he said during a YouTube livestream. "We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

Carter initially took to Instagram Live in April to share that he and Martin were expecting their first child together. During his livestream, he showed his followers what appeared to be Martin's positive pregnancy test.

The initial pregnancy news came weeks after Martin was in police custody following an alleged domestic violence incident. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, Martin was held on $50,000 bail in Lancaster, California, on March 29.

A spokesperson for the department told ET at the time that deputies responded to a disturbance call at 11 p.m. on Sunday, and that a female adult was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The spokesperson would not provide the name of the woman who was arrested.

Carter, however, addressed the alleged incident with a series of tweets, where he implied that a dispute occurred when he attempted to break up with Martin after she allegedly cheated on him.