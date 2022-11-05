Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death

The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34.

Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."

Aaron and Melanie welcomed their son, Prince, back in November 2021. Aaron shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that Martin had undergone an emergency C-Section after 13 hours of labor.

"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé [sic] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here," Carter wrote next to a photo from the hospital. "Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone."

"This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god 😇 😍👨‍👩‍👦💪🌹," he added.

But one week after Prince's birth the couple called it quits. The late singer took to social media and announced that "due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Aaron's manager, Taylor Helgeson, confirmed to ET that Aaron died "are true." Helgeson added that the family will release a statement shortly. He added, "Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."

According to multiple reports, Aaron was found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles where multiple L.A. County Sheriff's vehicles were seen surrounding the home. TMZ reports a 911 call was made Saturday morning and responding authorities found Aaron's body in his bathtub. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

One day before his sudden death, Aaron posted a video on Instagram performing the track "Lately" with the artist Check the Star. In that track, Aaron sings, "Tell my honey I'll be gone."

Check the Star on Saturday took to Instagram expressing shock at the news of Aaron's death, repeatedly saying on camera, "That's not real, bro. That's not real. That's not real. I was coming there tomorrow, but that's not real." He later paid tribute to Aaron with a series of photos and videos.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Jane and Robert Carter, and siblings, Nick, Angel and B.J.