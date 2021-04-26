Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova Make Their Relationship Red Carpet Official at 2021 Oscars

Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova are red carpet official!

The two confirmed their relationship while stepping out together for the 2021 Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. Sorkin, 59, sported a navy suit and black bow tie while Porizkova, 56, turned heads in a gorgeous gold number.

Porizkova hinted that she was dating someone just a few days before the 93rd Academy Awards kicked off. "Date night!" she captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing glasses over a face mask. "Lucky the man that gets this full glory.🤪 #datenight #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpitationdate."

Sorkin was previously married to Julia Bingham from 1996-2005, with whom he shares 20-year-old daughter Roxy. Porizkova tied the knot with The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek in 1989 but separated in 2017 prior to his death in 2019. Porizkova and Ocasek shared two kids together, sons Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22.

"Of course you’ll be missed forever," Porizkova wrote on Instagram last month. "#loveneverdies."

