'Abbott Elementary' Sneak Peek: Gregory's Dad Comes to Town (Exclusive)

Abbott Elementary's second season has been all about getting to know more about the personal lives of our favorite teachers, and now, it's Gregory's turn! In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's episode, Gregory's dad (Orlando Jones) drops in at Abbott Elementary to visit his son, which brings out the more...militant side of the grade-school teacher.

Titled "Fight," the episode follows a day of touchdowns and missed plays as the Abbott Elementary faculty find themselves learning lessons in teamwork. While Janine seeks advice from her colleagues on how to repair the friendship of two feeding students, Melissa and Ava plot to bring down Mr. Johnson in fantasy football and Gregory deals with the pressure of his father's demanding presence.

"My dad's in town for a big landscaping job and he wanted to stop by to see where I work. Probably so he could tell me what he finds unsatisfactory about it to my face," Gregory tells the camera after getting caught watching his dad through the staff room window. "With love."

When Ava finds Gregory waiting at attention in the hallway, she jokingly asks if this is "one of those Stranger Things," before Lieutenant Colonel Martin Eddie makes his appearance and it all starts to make sense. Watch the clip above.

The critically acclaimed series -- which was just renewed for season 3 -- returned for its second season on Sept. 21 and it's still racking up accolades as awards season begins anew. The ABC series scored three of its five nominations during Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

"I created this show because I love comedy," Brunson said. "There are so many people in the room tonight who are the reason why I'm here today. Not to be corny, but Henry Winkler, you're one of the reasons I'm here today. Bob Odenkirk, I know you're in your drama bag now, but Mr. Show made me want to make television. Do you know what I mean? Seth [Rogen], I know you're probably high, but from the heart, everything you've ever made made me want to make comedy."

"Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laughs," she continued. "... We make this show because we love comedy, and we love TV. This is my cast, and I love them. I don't know where I'd be without them. We get to make this show for everyone. During a very tough time in this country, I'm happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make so many people laugh. We want to thank Warner Bros. We want to thank. We want to thank the writers of Abbott Elementary. I know you're home watching. I love the writers. Thank you so much for helping me make this show."

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Williams, who plays Gregory, also prevailed, taking home the statuette for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series.

"Wow, wow. The magnitude of the moment is not lost on me," Williams said when he took the stage to collect his award, which was presented by The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge. "I want to start off by thanking first and foremost my cast and my crew. I love y'all. It's an honor to work with you every day."

"To Quinta Brunson, Randall Einhorn, Patrick Schumacher, all of our producers," he continued, before thanking his agents, lawyer, publicist and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

"I truly, truly appreciate this and I pray that this is a win for Gregory Eddie," Williams added, referring to his Abbott Elementary character. "And for his story and for stories like his. That we may understand that his story is just as important as all of the other stories that have to be told out here."

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.