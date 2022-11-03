'Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams Flaunts His Gold Star Rapping in Viral 'F.N.F.' Freestyle

Tyler James Williams has the internet in a tizzy after he showed off his rapping skills during an appearance on Sway's Universe Wednesday. The Abbott Elementary star went on the show hosted by multimedia journalist and former rapper Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Tracy G. to reflect on his past roles, including starring on Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead.

Calloway revealed to listeners that the 30-year-old has "bars" and regularly used to send them to the host. "I used to be like, 'What the hell is going on? This dude is spitting bars,'" the 51-year-old shared. "And the voice for it... I love your voice, brother!"

After some coaxing, Williams warned that he was about to "talk [his] s**t" before letting loose a freestyle over GloRilla's "F.N.F" and "Tomorrow 2" for almost two minutes.

Fans have been showing their appreciation for Williams' freestyle all over social media.

Those who were fans of Williams before his current role as Abbott Elementary's Gregory probably aren't shocked by the actor's lyrical prowess since he gave them a small taste in the Disney Channel musical film, Let It Shine.

The 2012 modern retelling of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac starred Williams alongside Bel-Air's Coco Jones, Trevor Jackson and Brandon Mychal Smith. Williams played a shy, talented rapper and musician who pens romantic hip hop verses only to watch as they're delivered to the girl of his dreams by a proxy, his best friend.

It also isn't the first time the actor has shown off his skills on Sway's Universe. Back in 2014, Williams stopped by the show and freestyled over Drake's "6 God" instrumental.

While his lyrical skills are no joke, Williams' work on ABC's Emmy-winning series has also won the hearts of many --including Barry star Henry Winkler!

"What a great teacher. Let me just say, what a wonderful, soothing teacher he plays. I wish I had a teacher like that in my life," the 76-year-old told Williams in the moment captured by ET's cameras on the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmys.

"And that's what's beautiful about it," Williams told the veteran actor as he got a little emotional. "It's the amount of empathy that you bring to your work. To hear that resonated in you as a person, it fills me, man. That's beautiful. Thank you."

