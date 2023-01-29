Abigail Breslin Announces She Married Longtime Boyfriend Ira Kunyansky

Wedding bells are chiming! Abigail Breslin and her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky, have tied the knot!

The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the exciting news. Breslin, 26, shared a snapshot of her hand with a gorgeous diamond-studded band on her ring finger, below her sparkling engagement ring.

"Ya girl got married y’all," Breslin captioned the exciting post.

The revelation was met with love and congrats from many of her famous friends, including Elle Fanning -- who commented with a string of heart emojis -- and Nicey Nash-Betts, who responded with a series of heart-eyes emojis.

"Awww congrats, Abbie! So happy for you! Biggest hugs ever!!!" Katherine McNamara wrote, while Debra Messing commented, "Mazel Tov!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Kunyansky shared a snapshot from the wedding itself, showing Breslin in her wedding gown while celebrating the special occasion.

"Love my other second half ❤️" he wrote.

Breslin first revealed last October that she got engaged to her longtime love with a snapshot of the engagement ring, which she captioned, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."

The cute couple has been dating since at least 2017 when Breslin first began sharing photos of herself with Kunyansky to social media.

Congrats to the happy newlyweds!