Abigail Breslin Mourns Father's Death After Battle With COVID-19

Abigail Breslin's father, Michael, has died after a battle with COVID-19. The 24-year-old actress mourned his death in a heartfelt and emotional tribute on Friday night. Abigail shared a slideshow of photos filled with the two of them.

"My daddy...Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation," she wrote, before sharing, "At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye."

"It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received," she continued. "Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was. My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things…"

She then wrote down all the things he loved, including, "a good Knish (but ONLY in the winter)," Bryeyer’s ice cream, animals and Doo-wop songs, among many others.

"And he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom," she penned. "And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada...Love, yours forever, Abs."

Abigail's brother, actor Spencer Breslin, also posted a throwback photo of their dad.

"How do you say goodbye to your father? I’m not sure, but I love this photo," he began. "I love this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings. Death is the one thing we all have in common, but never expect. Love you, Dad. Forever and ever. Mike Breslin 5/14/1942-2/26/202."

Earlier this month, the Zombieland: Double Tap actress took to Instagram to ask for prayers and positivity after her dad was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19.

"We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care. I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus," she wrote at the time.

After sharing the news of their father's death, friends like Juliette Lewis, Maude Apatow, Kat McNamara and more sent their condolences.

Dakota Fanning, who previously worked with the Breslins, wrote, "Oh Abbie, I’m so sorry to hear this. I have such vivid fun memories of him on set with you and Spencer. All my love is being sent you and your family’s way. ❤️🙏🏻"