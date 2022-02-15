ACM Awards 2022: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and More to Perform

Some of the biggest stars in country music will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards! On Tuesday, Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC announced the first group of country music superstars set to perform live at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Included in the lineup are Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton, all of whom will hit the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Song choices for the country stars have yet to be announced.

Additionally, Parmalee and Blanco Brown will be joined by Brooke Eden for a performance of "Just the Way," while Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde will sing "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" during the show, and BRELAND will make his ACM Awards debut with a performance of "Praise The Lord."

More than 20 performances will be a part of this year's show, with additional performers set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Chris Young leads this year's ACM nominations with seven nods, with Miranda Lambert and first-time nominee Hayes close behind with five each. Also of note, Blake Lively earned two nominations, her first nods at a music awards show, for producing and directing Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, will stream live on Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET.