Adam Levine Addresses Cheating Allegations, Admits He 'Crossed the Line'

Adam Levine is speaking out after Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused him of having an affair with her and cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, "for about a year." Earlier this week, Stroh posted screenshots to TikTok of her and Levine's alleged direct messages to each other in an effort to substantiate her claims.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman released a statement on his Instagram Stories in response to the allegation.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the father of two began. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that "in certain instances it became inappropriate."

The musician also spoke about handling the fallout from the scandal with Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with the couple's third child.

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Adam Levine/Instagram Stories

In the original TikTok video, Stroh called herself "young and naive" when she had the alleged affair with Levine, saying she feels "exploited."

In the screenshots she posted, Levine allegedly says, "It is truly unreal how f**king hot you are like it blows my mind. ...You are 50 times hotter in person and so am I hahaha."

She also claims that he later came back into her DMs asking if he had a baby boy if he could name the child Sumner.

Stroh alleges that she had no plans to come forward, but alleges that after sending screenshots to a supposed friend, that friend tried to sell the screenshots to a tabloid. In a second TikTok video, Stroh says Levine and Prinsloo that she was "under the impression their marriage was over."

"I'm not the one who's getting hurt here. It's Behati and her children, and for that I am so, so sorry," Stroh said in the clip prior to Levine releasing his statement.

Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014, and are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Prinsloo confirmed she was pregnant last week, posting some baby bump pics to Instagram. The 34-year-old model has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Shortly after Levine posted his statement, Stroh took to her own Instagram Stories, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."